BoohooMAN Nigeria Debuts with a Star-Studded Event and Shallipopi Collaboration

BoohooMAN Nigeria officially marked its entry into the Nigerian fashion scene with an exclusive launch event at the prestigious Ashluxury Store in Lekki on Saturday, October 12, 2024.

The event, headlined by Nigerian singer-songwriter Shallipopi, drew an impressive crowd of fashion-forward influencers, industry icons, and music lovers.

The event was not only a celebration of BoohooMAN’s presence in Nigeria but also an introduction to a brand-new AW24 collection in collaboration with Shallipopi. Familiar faces in attendance included Kemi Smallz, Ladipoe, Bayanni, Morravey, Taves, Oladapo, Candy Bleakz, etc, all of whom contributed to the night’s star-studded atmosphere.

BoohooMAN’s collaboration with Shallipopi signifies a growing trend where fashion and music intertwine, allowing artists to express their style while resonating with a wider audience.

The AW24 collection is a testament to this fusion, taking inspiration from 90s streetwear and blending it seamlessly with Shallipopi’s unique Afro-rocker aesthetic.

The 49-piece collection features distressed graphic jersey sets, oversized carpenter-style denim, and bold spray and dirty washes. Designed with the modern Gen Z consumer in mind, the pieces offer a blend of escapism and effortless style, perfect for everyday wear.

As part of its expansion into Africa, BoohooMAN has launched a dedicated Nigerian website, allowing Nigerian consumers to shop the latest collections with ease.

With the successful launch event, BoohooMAN joins the ranks of other notable fashion collaborations in the country, including those with Burna Boy, Rema, and Omah Lay.

The event successfully highlighted the synergy between music and fashion, a sentiment echoed by Shallipopi himself. Speaking at the event, he noted,

“Fashion is an extension of my music and personal style. Teaming up with BoohooMAN has allowed me to bring that creative vision to life.”

The BoohooMAN Nigeria launch event was more than just a fashion showcase—it was a celebration of Nigerian culture, creativity, and style.

As the brand continues to strengthen its foothold in the Nigerian market, consumers can look forward to exciting new collections and collaborations that embody the bold, trend-setting spirit of both BoohooMAN and Nigeria’s youth culture.

Sponsored Content