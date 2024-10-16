Connect with us

Unveiling This Week's Chic Workwear Looks | Edition 234

This edition features interesting outfits and looks for every woman and man regardless of personal style. In this edition, you’ll find all the style inspo needed for you to turn up at your office looking stylish and to stand out in the best ways possible. With style inspiration from our favourite celebrities and real-life career women and men, let us inspire your style!

This is the BNStyle Workwear Series – your weekly fix of workwear fashion. Check on real career women and men with real styles below. Consider this your guide to navigating chic, workwear style whenever, wherever.

For more workwear inspiration on Instagram, tap the Follow button @BellaNaijaStyle

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rakiya Abdul Karim (@theriyah_abdul)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Portia wekia (@portiawekia)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by officeandcobysa (@officeandcobysa)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 🎀💎Berla Mundi (@berlamundi)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lovely Amusan (@lovely_amusan)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nosa edeh aisosa (@_stitchesbyaisy_)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ag Adu Asare (@esianderson)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Angel Anosike. (@angel.anosike)

