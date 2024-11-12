Flashback Vibes! The Debut Hits of Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid, Rema & Chike That Still Have Us Dancing

We all know that in the Nigerian music scene, making an entrance is everything. One hit song, and you could go from an unknown artist to the next big thing everyone’s talking about. It’s the debut song that sets the tone, announces the arrival, and lets fans know, “I’m here, and I’m here to stay.”

Here’s a nostalgic look at the debut songs that put these artists on the map:

Davido – “Back When”

Before Davido became “OBO” and started making it rain with hits like “If” and “Jowo,” there was “Back When.” If you didn’t have this song on repeat back then, you were missing out. Featuring Naeto C, who was already established at the time, “Back When” had that blend of raw talent and youthful confidence. The beat was fire, and the lyrics carried that young, hungry energy that said, “I’m ready to take on the world.”

Burna Boy – “Like to Party”

Before he was “African Giant” and long before “Last Last” became the soundtrack for heartbreak, Burna Boy had us vibing to “Like to Party.” Remember when that song dropped? It felt like a breeze on a hot afternoon. Burna’s voice was different—deep, laid-back, and completely captivating. It made us all say, “This Burna guy is different.” And look where that got him—Grammys, global tours, and an ever-growing list of hits.

Wizkid – “Holla At Your Boy”

If you didn’t vibe to “Holla At Your Boy” back in the day, were you even around? This was the song that turned Wizkid from just “that new kid” to Starboy material. The video? the swag? everything was too fresh. Wizkid had every teenage girl and boy feeling themselves, practicing those dance moves in front of the mirror. This wasn’t just a song; it was an anthem for everyone who felt like the cool kid on the block.

Rema – “Dumebi”

When Rema dropped “Dumebi,” the reaction was instant. Who was this fresh-faced teenager with a voice that was playful and full of energy? The song was different from what we were used to, but it was catchy in a way that wouldn’t let go. “Dumebi” was everywhere—at parties, on the radio, and blasting from speakers on every street corner. It was the perfect introduction for Rema, who brought a new sound that mixed Afrobeat with trap and a touch of youthful mischief.

Chike – “Fancy U”

“Fancy U” had Chike stepping into the scene with a voice that could make even the hardest heart feel something. This song wasn’t your typical club jam—it was that sweet, heartfelt tune that made you remember what it felt like to be smitten. Chike didn’t need any flashy beats or over-the-top production; just his smooth voice and honest lyrics were enough to make this debut memorable.