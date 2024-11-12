Ciara on Baby No. 5: Will She or Won’t She? Watch Her on The Jennifer Hudson Show

Ciara brought joy and laughter to The Jennifer Hudson Show as she and Jennifer shared warm moments and fun chatter about motherhood. The conversation took a playful turn when Jennifer teased the idea of baby number five.

Jennifer couldn’t help but bring up Russell’s recent playful comment on Ciara’s Instagram, where he hinted at wanting another child. Ciara laughed, sharing that while the idea of baby number five is on her mind, she’s not rushing into it. “I do see the road to baby number five, but at the right time,” she explained. “I want to grind a little bit, get out here and drop it like it’s hot. Mama’s gotta love on herself a little bit.”

While another baby may be in the future, Ciara is fully enjoying her time with her current crew. The proud mum of four gushed about her youngest, Amora, who’s about to turn one. Amora is already crawling and saying her first words, “dada,” and Ciara couldn’t help but share how much personality her little one has.

Watch their fun conversation below