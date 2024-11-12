Connect with us

BN TV Scoop Sweet Spot

Ciara on Baby No. 5: Will She or Won't She? Watch Her on The Jennifer Hudson Show

BN TV Inspired Scoop

Kemz Mama Talks Persistence & Producing Nigeria's First Korean Drama on #WithChude

BN TV Music

Tyla Takes Home 3 MTV EMA Awards & Thanks Afrobeats for “Opening Doors” for African Music

BN TV Sweet Spot

We're Taking Notes on Love as Linda & Ibrahim Suleiman Celebrate 6 Years Together

BN TV Music

A Love Story Unfolds in Juma Jux’s “Ololufe Mi” Video Starring Priscilla Ojo

BN TV Music

Olamide Drops "Hello Habibi" Video featuring Russ

BN TV

Catch Up on Zuri, Adesuwa, and Tami’s Latest Struggles in Episodes 3 & 4 of The Smart Money Woman 2

BN TV Career Inspired Living Style

Diamonds & Gold: Discover This African Jeweller's Journey from Family Legacy to Global Brand | BNS Exclusive | WATCH

BN TV Music

Tyla's New Music Video for "Push 2 Start" Brings Back 2000s Vibes

BN TV

#HerMoneyHerPower: Banky W Talks Marriage, Money and Partnership

BN TV

Ciara on Baby No. 5: Will She or Won’t She? Watch Her on The Jennifer Hudson Show

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Ciara brought joy and laughter to The Jennifer Hudson Show as she and Jennifer shared warm moments and fun chatter about motherhood. The conversation took a playful turn when Jennifer teased the idea of baby number five.

Jennifer couldn’t help but bring up Russell’s recent playful comment on Ciara’s Instagram, where he hinted at wanting another child. Ciara laughed, sharing that while the idea of baby number five is on her mind, she’s not rushing into it. “I do see the road to baby number five, but at the right time,” she explained. “I want to grind a little bit, get out here and drop it like it’s hot. Mama’s gotta love on herself a little bit.”

While another baby may be in the future, Ciara is fully enjoying her time with her current crew. The proud mum of four gushed about her youngest, Amora, who’s about to turn one. Amora is already crawling and saying her first words, “dada,” and Ciara couldn’t help but share how much personality her little one has.

Watch their fun conversation below

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php