Kemz Mama Talks Persistence & Producing Nigeria’s First Korean Drama on #WithChude

On this episode of #WithChude, actress and content creator Kemi ‘Kemz Mama‘ Ikuseedun, also known as Mummy Wa, shared her inspiring journey to success despite many challenges.

Kemz Mama talked about how her father once called her career “irrelevant irrelevancies,” and how she faced setbacks, such as not being called back by Mr. Macaroni after her first appearance as Mummy Wa. Even when she landed a role on Tinsel, her character was written out without any warning. Despite all this, she remained determined.

Kemz revealed that things started to improve when Mr Macaroni called her back. Her role became regular, her social media following grew to millions, and this year, she reached a major milestone by producing her first movie, “My Sunshine,” Nigeria’s first Korean drama.

She also spoke for the first time about a past relationship story that went viral and explained why she chose to stay quiet about it until now.

The interview was a mix of laughter and true inspiration.

Watch the full conversation below