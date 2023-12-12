Ciara and Russell Wilson Welcome Amora Princess to their Family



American singer and songwriter Ciara has announced a beautiful new addition to her family.

The singer and her husband, American football player Russell Wilson, announced the birth of their daughter, Amora Princess, on their Instagram pages. “We love you so much,” the happy parents said in their joint announcement posts.

Ciara is also mom to Sienna Princess, Win Harrison, and Future Zahir.

See post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ciara (@ciara)

Photo Credit: @ciara