Connect with us

Sweet Spot

Ciara and Russell Wilson Welcome Amora Princess to their Family

Sweet Spot Weddings

Fola Said Yes To Her Senior From Secondary School! Enjoy Their Pre-wedding Photos

BN TV Cuisine Living Music Relationships Style Sweet Spot

Spend A Day With TayeNaija & Toni Tone Featuring Drake, The Rock & 50 Cent | WATCH

Relationships Sweet Spot Weddings

Beauty Queen Mitchel Ihezue & Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu’s Wedding Was a Sweet Celebration of Love | See Highlights

Sweet Spot

Mitchel Ihezue & Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu's Wedding is Set to Begin | See Their Pre-Wedding Photos

Sweet Spot

Uche Ogbodo's Son Xavier Looks Adorable In These Photos

Sweet Spot

Uzo Aduba Welcomes Baby Girl with Husband Robert Sweeting

Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot

40 Years After Saying ‘I Do’ and The Irabors’ Love is Still as Bright As Day!

Beauty BN TV Culture Living Music News Style Sweet Spot

For The 1st Time, Rotimi & Vanessa Mdee Reveal Their Adorable Children To The World | WATCH

Sweet Spot Weddings

From The Brother-Zone to Forever Zone! Rukevwe & Ekene's #BNBling Will Make Your Day

Sweet Spot

Ciara and Russell Wilson Welcome Amora Princess to their Family

Avatar photo

Published

11 mins ago

 on


American singer and songwriter Ciara has announced a beautiful new addition to her family.

The singer and her husband, American football player Russell Wilson, announced the birth of their daughter, Amora Princess, on their Instagram pages. “We love you so much,” the happy parents said in their joint announcement posts.

Ciara is also mom to Sienna Princess, Win Harrison, and Future Zahir.

See post below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara)

Photo Credit: @ciara

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Advertisement

Star Features

Ask SuperModelMD®: I Don’t Think I Have Breast Cancer, Do I Still Need A Mammogram?

These 10 Movies Are Sure to Keep You Entertained This Christmas

Get A Glimpse into Nigeria’s Gaming Industry in Today’s “Doing Life With…” Kumni Adenipebi

Blue Hour Notes by Faith Moyosore Agboola | A Spoken Word Poetry Review by Roseline Mgbodichimma

Was 2023 Fab or Bleh for You? Give Us All the Gist With the #BN2023Epilogues
css.php