Stan and Blessing Nze Share Adorable Photos of Their Son, Jayden

Avatar photo

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Stan and Blessing Nze have finally given their fans what they’ve been waiting for – a close-up look at their adorable son, Jayden!

Stan Nze took to his Instagram page to share a collection of photos of their precious baby boy, and let’s just say, he’s absolutely melting hearts everywhere.

The photos show Jayden looking adorable in a blue crotchety shawl. It’s clear that his parents, Stan and Blessing, are completely smitten with their little one, and their love for him shines through in every photo.

“Have you met my heartbeat?” Stan captioned one of the photos. “People say he looks so much like his father. Jay Bobo aka Mazi Jnr.”

It’s not hard to see the resemblance between Jayden and his father, Stan. And of course, Jayden has already inherited his mother’s good looks as well.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Stan Nze (@stannze)

Just a day before sharing the photos of Jayden, Stan Nze opened up about his experience as a first-time dad in a vlog on their joint YouTube channel. He gave his fans and subscribers a glimpse of a day in his life as a “Daddy Nanny.” Stan is loving fatherhood.

Stan and Blessing welcomed Jayden into the world in October, and they’ve been sharing snippets of their lives as new parents ever since.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Stan Nze (@stannze)

