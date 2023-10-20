Blessing & Stan Nze’s Baby Boy is Here!



Nollywood power couple Blessing and Stan Nze took to their Instagram page to share the heartwarming news of their newest addition to the family, baby Jayden Chimebuka.

The couple, renowned for their remarkable talents on the screen, revealed shared cute photos of with their bundle of joy alongside a sweet caption. The photo captured a tender moment, showcasing the couple cradling their precious newborn, Jayden’s tiny hand nestled in theirs.

Congratulations to the new parents!