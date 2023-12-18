Connect with us

Weddings

A Workplace Love Story! Mariama & Onis Went From The Office to Happy Ever After

Weddings

Being at The Right Place at The Right Time Led to Mina and Eric's Perfect Love Story!

Weddings

Spice up Your Weekend With Some Love and Beauty From #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly

Weddings

It was all Shades of Love and Joy at Nikita & Seun’s Wedding! Enjoy The Video

Weddings

Tina Said 'Yes' To Marrying Gbenga at The Same Place Where She Said 'Yes' To Being His Girlfriend!

Weddings

Diana & Raony Took Their Sweet Love to Paris! Enjoy Their Pre-wedding Shoot

Sweet Spot Weddings

Fola Said Yes To Her Senior From Secondary School! Enjoy Their Pre-wedding Photos

Weddings

It's a Perfect Time To Bask in The Beauty of Love With BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly!

Relationships Sweet Spot Weddings

Beauty Queen Mitchel Ihezue & Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu’s Wedding Was a Sweet Celebration of Love | See Highlights

Weddings

Amaka Thought She Was Attending a Welcome Party - It Turned Out to be a Romantic Rooftop Proposal By Chucks!

Weddings

A Workplace Love Story! Mariama & Onis Went From The Office to Happy Ever After

Avatar photo

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Every love story has a beginning. For Mariama and Onis, their’s began during a long day at work. 😍

Onis offered to teach Mariama how to code but what unravelled was a perfect fairytale. Now, it’s a forever thing for the lovebirds as they tie the knot in a beautiful civil wedding ceremony. They showed up in their stunning outfits, serving beauty and sweet love. They also had a traditional wedding ceremony where the Fulani bride and River’s groom repped their culture beautifully. Their wedding photos radiate love and happiness and will surely make your day!

Enjoy their beautiful wedding photos below:

Time to seal the deal!

Can’t get enough of this love and beauty!

Lovebirds coming through!

Mariama and Onis also had a Fulani-Rivers ceremony to seal their love. Here’s how it went:

Credits

Bride @mayreambarry
Planner @bankysuevents
Makeup @oshewabeauty
Photography @georgefaleye

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijawedbellanaijaweddings.com

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch! Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/ E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.com Instagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

Advertisement

Star Features

Chaste Inegbedion: The Many Ways Technology is Enhancing Economy & Healthcare

See How Velveeta Viban is Promoting Inclusive Communities in Cameroon in Today’s Doing Life With…

Nana Akua Amofa: 15 Life Lessons Adulting Has Taught Me

Smart Emmanuel: How Can We Tackle Problems AI Cannot Solve?

From Jaywon’s ‘This Year’ to ‘Onwa December’ by Tony Oneweek – Will You Have These Holiday-Themed Songs on Replay This Year?
css.php