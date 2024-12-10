Vanessa and Obieze’s Fairytale Began With a Kind Gesture

Today is all about Vanessa and Obieze! Their sweet story is proof that sometimes, a disappointment could turn out to be a blessing in disguise.

A while back, when Vanessa needed a solution to a failed bank transaction, Obieze showed up as the night in shining armour with his kind words and unwavering support. Before long, the issue was resolved, and what came along was a love story written in the stars. Now, they are set to spend the rest of their lives together, and their pre-wedding photos are giving us all the butterflies of love. We bet they will have the same effect on you as you scroll.

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

How we met

By the bride, Vanessa:

Who knew a failed bank transaction would lead to Marriage. It all began at a friend’s get-together, a lively evening filled with laughter and shared stories. I remember meeting Obi that night—his warm smile and engaging conversation left a lasting impression. Little did I know, our paths would intertwine in unexpected ways just a few months later. Fast forward to the tumultuous days of the Nigerian presidential elections, when challenges with paper currency had everyone on edge. I was eager to purchase a new laptop for my organization, and I decided to use a WhatsApp platform I was part of to exchange dollars for naira. I sent my dollars, optimistic about the process, but my excitement quickly turned to frustration when the naira never appeared in my account. In my anger, I learned that Obi was actually a cofounder of the platform I was using. I remembered him from that night we met, and though I was feeling a bit annoyed, I reached out to him. I needed to know if the platform was legitimate. Obi assured me it was and warned me that there might be a delay.

Three days went by, and still no sign of my money. I was fuming when Obi called me, suggesting I pray about the situation, hinting that maybe this was a blocked door. At first, I couldn’t believe he had the audacity to suggest prayer in the midst of my financial frustration. But I took a deep breath and decided to give it a shot, asking God to intervene. The next day, I spent three grueling hours at the bank, only to discover they had no record of my transfer. I was furious and called Obi’s cofounder, demanding answers. They promised to escalate the issue and involve their bank. Just as my patience was running thin, later that evening, I received a notification: the money had miraculously dropped into my account. Relief washed over me, and I couldn’t help but feel a spark of gratitude toward Obi for his support during that chaotic time. A few weeks later, Obi invited me to a lounge with a few friends.

By then, we had been communicating a lot—sending voice notes back and forth. I decided to bring two friends along, partly for moral support and partly to gauge Obi’s interest. At the end of the night, my friends concluded he was just a nice guy with an amazing smile, probably wanting to be friends. But I felt something different. As the night wrapped up, Obi asked if I could stay longer and if he could call me the next day. When he did call, we ended up talking for an hour and 45 minutes, lost in conversation and laughter. From that moment on, we never stopped speaking. And so, our love story began, rooted in our love for God and blossoming through connection and understanding. Obi and I learned that sometimes, love finds its way in the most surprising of circumstances. As we prepare to say “I do,” I am forever grateful for that initial meeting, the challenges we faced together, and the bond we’ve built. Here’s to a lifetime of love and adventure together!

Credit

Bride-to-be @vanessa_adebayo

