Connect with us

Weddings

Dara and Sam Found Love In Church! Enjoy Their Pre-wedding Shoot

Weddings

Chimamanda & Ugochukwu Went From Being Social Media Friends To Lovers!

Sweet Spot Weddings

A Workplace Love Story! Mariama & Onis Went From The Office to Happy Ever After

Weddings

Being at The Right Place at The Right Time Led to Mina and Eric's Perfect Love Story!

Weddings

Spice up Your Weekend With Some Love and Beauty From #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly

Weddings

It was all Shades of Love and Joy at Nikita & Seun’s Wedding! Enjoy The Video

Weddings

Tina Said 'Yes' To Marrying Gbenga at The Same Place Where She Said 'Yes' To Being His Girlfriend!

Weddings

Diana & Raony Took Their Sweet Love to Paris! Enjoy Their Pre-wedding Shoot

Sweet Spot Weddings

Fola Said Yes To Her Senior From Secondary School! Enjoy Their Pre-wedding Photos

Weddings

It's a Perfect Time To Bask in The Beauty of Love With BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly!

Weddings

Dara and Sam Found Love In Church! Enjoy Their Pre-wedding Shoot

Avatar photo

Published

1 day ago

 on

Love found Dara and Sam and created a perfect fairytale!

Their first encounter was in church and what followed was friendly hellos whenever they crossed paths. However, this changed the day Sam requested her phone number. They had their first conversation over the phone and it was a seamless connection.

Now, it’s love in the air as these two embark on a forever journey. The bright smiles from their pre-wedding shoot bring sunshine to our day and we can’t get enough.  You certainly want to read all about how this love began so keep scrolling and take in all the sweetness.

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

How we met
By the bride, Dara:

It all began at a leadership strategy meeting at our Church. While Sam held a leadership role at the Church, I was yet to step into a position of leadership. Thanks to my team lead, who happens to be Sam’s very close friend, I found myself being invited to the strategy meeting as a potential leader. I was fairly new to the Church and did not have a strong community, so my team leader took it upon himself to introduce me to his friends.

That was the moment I first met Sam. His warmth, charm, sweetness, care, and infectious laughter caught my attention. His sense of humour was, and still is, truly remarkable… But that was it; we trod the path of cordiality. Sundays became a routine of friendly Hellos whenever our paths crossed. However, three months later, Sam asked for my number and as the nice person that I am, I gave him the number (lol). The next day, he sent me a message that marked the beginning of our daily conversations and friendship. In just a few months, we became inseparable, and as they say, the rest is now history. God is truly our foundation and only Him could have written, and continues to write this beautiful story for us. 💕

Credits

Bride@dara.tso
Groom@egilewebi
Makeup: @kandybeatinc
Planner@bankysuevents
Photography@awgzzz  

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijawedbellanaijaweddings.com

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch! Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/ E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.com Instagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

css.php