Dara and Sam Found Love In Church! Enjoy Their Pre-wedding Shoot

Love found Dara and Sam and created a perfect fairytale!

Their first encounter was in church and what followed was friendly hellos whenever they crossed paths. However, this changed the day Sam requested her phone number. They had their first conversation over the phone and it was a seamless connection.

Now, it’s love in the air as these two embark on a forever journey. The bright smiles from their pre-wedding shoot bring sunshine to our day and we can’t get enough. You certainly want to read all about how this love began so keep scrolling and take in all the sweetness.

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

How we met

By the bride, Dara:

It all began at a leadership strategy meeting at our Church. While Sam held a leadership role at the Church, I was yet to step into a position of leadership. Thanks to my team lead, who happens to be Sam’s very close friend, I found myself being invited to the strategy meeting as a potential leader. I was fairly new to the Church and did not have a strong community, so my team leader took it upon himself to introduce me to his friends.

That was the moment I first met Sam. His warmth, charm, sweetness, care, and infectious laughter caught my attention. His sense of humour was, and still is, truly remarkable… But that was it; we trod the path of cordiality. Sundays became a routine of friendly Hellos whenever our paths crossed. However, three months later, Sam asked for my number and as the nice person that I am, I gave him the number (lol). The next day, he sent me a message that marked the beginning of our daily conversations and friendship. In just a few months, we became inseparable, and as they say, the rest is now history. God is truly our foundation and only Him could have written, and continues to write this beautiful story for us. 💕

