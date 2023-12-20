Chimamanda & Ugochukwu Went From Being Social Media Friends To Lovers!

Today is another day to give social media its flowers… especially when it comes to creating the most beautiful love stories. Chimamanda and Ugochukwu met on social media and even though they had not met before, they built a sweet friendship.

They got the chance to meet for the first time two years ago when Ugochukwu came to pick Chimamanda up from the airport. The connection was palpable and it was as though that wasn’t their first meet-up. Now, the lovebirds are on a journey to Forever Land and we are super stoked! Their pre-wedding photos exude pure love and happiness… every frame will make you smile.

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

How we met

By the bride, Chimamanda:

Our love story is truly extraordinary! After years of being friends on social media, destiny finally brought us together. It all began in April 2021 when I came into Nigeria for my sister’s wedding and Ugo picked me up from the airport. That’s when our love began. From the moment we met, there was an instant connection and the magic between us has only grown stronger since then. We knew right away that we had found something special and that it was just a matter of time.

We dated for two years before he popped the question on my birthday. It’s incredible how our friendship blossomed into a lifelong romance, filled with love, laughter and endless adventures. We are extremely grateful to God for orchestrating our union and for the power of social media for connecting us with each other. Our love story is one for the books, and we can’t wait to start this new chapter of our lives and to share our special day with all our loved ones. Cheers to our incredible love story! 🥂💛

