Precious & Jay’s Journey Began at the Office! Enjoy Their Lovely Proposal Photos

Isn’t it amazing how a stranger at work can become your soulmate? Precious and Jay were colleagues, and what started as a spontaneous meet at the office reception turned out to be something more.

Weeks passed, and as fate would have it, their paths crossed again at the workplace lounge. This time, they got a chance to properly introduce themselves and exchanged contacts. After three beautiful years of love, sweetness, and everything in between, Jay got down on one knee and popped the question: “Will you marry me?” Precious said yes to her soulmate, and it was such a magical moment… You sure want to take it all in!

Enjoy their proposal photos and love story below:

How we met

By the groom, Jay:

The first time I saw her, we were both standing at the office reception. I remember the receptionist calling her name to give her a work pass, and then I repeated her name. she turned to look at me and said ‘yes’ and I smiled and said ‘hello’, then left to our various departments. We didn’t run into each other again for a couple of weeks, until one evening I was sitting in the workplace lounge and someone walked into the lounge and when I looked up it was her.

I smiled at her and she said ‘It’s you’ lol. Apparently, she said she had been looking for me but never found me and she even saw someone who looked like me and had the same dreads as mine (because that was what she remembered) but when she said hello to the person, the countenance of the person was very cold, like they had never met.

Well, I asked for her number, and after so much convincing, she reluctantly gave it to me, and the rest is history. We started dating a month after, and it’s been 3 years of arguments, peace, happiness, date nights, celebrations and love, and no matter what I wouldn’t trade our relationship for anything.

Credits

