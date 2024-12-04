FeelLikeAChildAgain: Uzoechi Tom-Ona Misses Dancing with Masquerades on Christmas Day

Dear Santa,

May I be the first to say Merry Christmas to you? I know you’ll definitely have tons of Christmas wishes this year, given that a lot of people have had a bit of a rough year and looking for ways to unwind and be happy at this time.

Allow me, I’d like to go back in time to a memorable Christmas experience from way back in 1997. I was 13 years old and my dad had just completed his house in my hometown, a small town called Ashaka in Ndokwa East local government area of Delta State. It is also called Ashaka London because of the beautiful cold weather. Christmas was always fun as December brought together families and friends that live in different states and countries together.

On Christmas Eve, it was a tradition to kill a goat. My mum would make a delicious yam pepper soup. We would have guests eat, drink, share stories and laughter. It was a moment to catch up with loved ones. We stayed up late to usher in Christmas Day with prayer, adults popped bottles of champagne and kids shared bottles of orange juice.

My dad had always been a lover of the good life. Christmas morning was filled with a lot of excitement; we had special performances at my dad’s compound by our town’s masquerades. The agaba and the mmaun were the most popular. They would dance, somersault and entertain us. In turn, we would give them drinks, food and money to express our appreciation, joy and love of Christmas.

As a kid, Christmas was always a fun time. It made us happy. The music, the food, the laughter, the joy of having loved ones around. It is the most wonderful time of the year. Now, as adults, most family members have relocated to various parts of the world, and we are left to communicate virtually. It doesn’t have the same feeling anymore. While it’s not enough, I am grateful for what I have.

My wish to you, Santa, is to make me relive childhood fun memories by granting me access to a fun-filled day, experiencing culture at its finest, and appreciating arts and crafts at the exquisite Breather Renaissance.

I look forward to a pleasant surprise hearing from you Santa because I have been a good girl all year.

Yours sincerely,

Uzoechi Joan Tom-ona.

The BellaNaija #FeelLikeAChild campaign, in collaboration with BreatherNG, presents the perfect opportunity for people to let go of adulthood, let their hair down and ‘play’ like a child for a day. Today with BreatherNG, we’re creating an unforgettable experience for 5 winners and their plus one this December.