Elizabeth Agboola: My Diaspora Family in Lagos for Dad’s 70th Birthday And A Guide to Hosting a Memorable Nigerian Adventure

While this may not be my typical story about travel destinations, it is an important one—visiting Nigeria as an “IJGB,” which stands for “I Just Got Back.” A term that describes Nigerians in the diaspora who return for a visit in December.

Bringing family from around the world to Nigeria for my dad’s milestone 70th birthday was both thrilling and a labour of love. Managing a large group of diaspora relatives visiting Nigeria takes some serious planning, but as someone in the travel industry, I was able to navigate it fairly easily. If you’re considering hosting family for an epic reunion or that much-anticipated “Detty December” and are feeling overwhelmed, I can inspire you.

First Things First: The Big Party

We kicked things off with a grand weekend party – all about the music, food and laughter. With multiple generations in attendance, it was heartwarming to see everyone enjoy the festivities. But once the party vibes settled, it was time to dive into our Nigerian adventure, an itinerary planned to give everyone a taste of the best that Nigeria offers.

Monday: Life’s a Beach

After all the celebrations, Monday called for a well-deserved beach day at one of Lagos’ beautiful beach resorts. Let me just say there’s nothing quite like the Atlantic waves crashing around you and the soft sand underfoot. It was the perfect mellow start for our week. We visited one of the family-friendly beach clubs in Lagos-Ziba. While the rain from the previous had muddled the road, the whole family had a very good and chilled time.

Tuesday: Nature, Arts and Culinary Vibes

We kicked off Tuesday at Lekki Conservation Centre, where our abroad family got acquainted with our Nigerian flora and fauna. The canopy walk added some thrill, but the real adventure was in bartering at the Arts & Crafts Market. The day would have ended on the perfect note but Lekki traffic came for us. My family had a true Lagosian experience. However, dinner at a nearby restaurant was the best way to end the day.

Wednesday: Cruising to Badagry

With Lagos behind us, we set off on a boat cruise to Badagry, the historic town rich with tales from our past. The scenic lagoon views gave everyone a peaceful moment before the powerful history tour that followed. The timing was also perfect for the children to learn all about black history month in the UK. A truly unforgettable experience.

Thursday: All Aboard to Ibadan

It was time to hop on Nigeria’s evolving railway and experience the train ride from Ebute Metta to Ibadan. Once there, we dug into plates of famous amala – a perfect introduction to Ibadan’s flavours. Not just a feast for the stomach, it was a feast for the senses.

Friday: Warm and Cold Collide in Ikogosi

Ibadan was our launching point for an adventure to Ikogosi Warm Springs. After a three-hour drive, we arrived at the only place in the world where warm and cold water streams collide. The scenery and unique natural wonder left everyone speechless. The resort experience was worth the journey. If you’re not already planning a trip here, trust me, you should be.

Saturday: Train Hopping and City Exploring

Back in Lagos, we opted for a city tour by train. Although the National Museum was closed, it served as a beautiful backdrop for photos, after which we jumped right onto the next train to Marina. Shopping in the bustling Balogun market added a dash of Lagos’ lively energy. We ended our long day with some pounded yam and egusi, a top recommendation for any serious foodie.

Sunday: Seafood and Skyline Views

Sunday was all about seafood and skyline views. We explored a Lagos top seafood spot, enjoying everything from fresh crab to juicy prawns. To wrap up the night, we headed to another rooftop restaurant to soak in panoramic views of Lagos’ twinkling skyline. It was a scene that you wouldn’t easily forget. We didn’t want the week to end due to the daily excitement and fun activities. However, life and duty called, and everyone had to return to their respective bases in the abroad.

Tips for the Ultimate Lagos Food Adventure

We made it our mission to eat out as much as possible, with no repeats allowed. With so many restaurants to explore, Lagos is truly a paradise for food lovers. If you’re adventurous, don’t hesitate to try some street food—just make sure your stomach is prepared for the experience.

Nightlife Essentials

If you’re coming this December, Lagos nightlife deserves all your attention. Be sure to check out event pages before arriving to grab tickets and make reservations. We learned the hard way that winging it isn’t ideal when every spot is packed with energy and eager revellers.

Pro Tips for Diaspora Families Hosting a Nigerian Getaway

For families welcoming relatives from abroad, encourage them to explore their surroundings. Lagos and the surrounding areas offer so much to discover, and this is a fantastic opportunity to positively impact Nigerian tourism. When it comes to comfort, if you can’t guarantee a consistent electricity supply, it’s best to advise your guests to book an Airbnb or similar accommodation. They will appreciate the recommendation

From start to finish, our Nigerian reunion was truly memorable. I hope our itinerary inspires you and encourages you to dive into Nigeria’s treasures on your next visit. May you be motivated to book those extra days and immerse yourself in the beauty of Nigeria.