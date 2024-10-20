Of luxury, Destinations & Eco-friendly Islands; Enjoy The Thrills of Osas Okonyon’s Abu Dhabi Trip

Hello, BNers!

Your number 1 lover girl, Osas here, and I have fallen in love all over again – this time, for a new place. I was in the magnificent Emirate of Abu Dhabi in the UAE for the Abu Dhabi Wedding show, where I was a speaker and podcast host, and I had such a splendid time! One beautiful thing that struck me about this island was how eco-friendly everything was. The beaches are so well preserved, we had reusable bottles for drinking water, and even eco-friendly wipes/towels for makeup removal.

Here’s how my journey went:

As an early bird, I was at the airport about 4 hours before my flight and it turned out to be a blessing – talk about the early bird and the worm!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Africa’s Top Wedding Website (@bellanaijaweddings)

On getting to Abu Dhabi, we were welcome with lush dinner underneath the most resplendent sunset view, into the still, beautiful night.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Africa’s Top Wedding Website (@bellanaijaweddings)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Africa’s Top Wedding Website (@bellanaijaweddings)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Africa’s Top Wedding Website (@bellanaijaweddings)

Then came the D-DAY. I had a full itinerary, from hosting a podcast where I interviewed veterans in the destination and wedding industry to speaking on a panel about content creation and curation for luxury weddings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Africa’s Top Wedding Website (@bellanaijaweddings)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Africa’s Top Wedding Website (@bellanaijaweddings)

I also caught up with some planners in the Nigerian wedding space, who were happy to share their insights with me.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Africa’s Top Wedding Website (@bellanaijaweddings)

We learnt this very fun game that I think will make great for a wedding entrance or the couple’s reception entrance…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Africa’s Top Wedding Website (@bellanaijaweddings)

After the conference came the Gala dinner and a surprise award! Give it up for BellaNaija Weddings, the Best Wedding Digital Platform, of 2024!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Africa’s Top Wedding Website (@bellanaijaweddings)

The final day consisted of a few tours around the picturesque Saadiyat Island and I honestly couldn’t get enough of the beauty and splendour!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Africa’s Top Wedding Website (@bellanaijaweddings)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Africa’s Top Wedding Website (@bellanaijaweddings)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Africa’s Top Wedding Website (@bellanaijaweddings)

The night ended with a beautiful intimate dinner.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Africa’s Top Wedding Website (@bellanaijaweddings)

I’m super grateful to the Abu Dhabi Convention Bureau for this opportunity. I had the most beautiful time in Abu Dhabi and I honestly can’t wait to be back there – maybe for one destination wedding or two! 😅