Of luxury, Destinations & Eco-friendly Islands; Enjoy The Thrills of Osas Okonyon's Abu Dhabi Trip

Celebrating Faith and Unity: Praise God With The Twins 2024 Kicks Off in Lagos

Society for Corporate Governance Nigeria Host its Annual Conference, Launches New Publication

Omoni Oboli's "The Uprising" Lights Up the Red Carpet | Get the Scoop

Join BN's Omotunde in Maryland USA for AWCAA's 20th Anniversary Gala | October 18th

#BNRSVP Events This Weekend

Honoring Nigeria's Finest: Here Are the Top Highlights from the Indomie Heroes Awards 2024

The FinTribe's 2024 Finance Fair to Host Over 7,000 Women In Lagos This Saturday!

2024 Customer Service Week: 9mobile CEO Obafemi Banigbe Joins Frontline Staff to Go 'Above and Beyond'

Seun Ajayi Sits Down with 'Rubbin Minds', Talks The Smart Money Woman TV Show, Financial Abuse & Why Everyone Hates Soji

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Hello, BNers!

Your number 1 lover girl, Osas here, and I have fallen in love all over again – this time, for a new place. I was in the magnificent Emirate of Abu Dhabi in the UAE for the Abu Dhabi Wedding show, where I was a speaker and podcast host, and I had such a splendid time! One beautiful thing that struck me about this island was how eco-friendly everything was. The beaches are so well preserved, we had reusable bottles for drinking water, and even eco-friendly wipes/towels for makeup removal.

Here’s how my journey went:

As an early bird, I was at the airport about 4 hours before my flight and it turned out to be a blessing – talk about the early bird and the worm!

On getting to Abu Dhabi, we were welcome with lush dinner underneath the most resplendent sunset view, into the still, beautiful night.

 

Then came the D-DAY. I had a full itinerary, from hosting a podcast where I interviewed veterans in the destination and wedding industry to speaking on a panel about content creation and curation for luxury weddings.

I also caught up with some planners in the Nigerian wedding space, who were happy to share their insights with me.

We learnt this very fun game that I think will make great for a wedding entrance or the couple’s reception entrance…

After the conference came the Gala dinner and a surprise award! Give it up for BellaNaija Weddings, the Best Wedding Digital Platform, of 2024!

The final day consisted of a few tours around the picturesque Saadiyat Island and I honestly couldn’t get enough of the beauty and splendour!

The night ended with a beautiful intimate dinner.

I’m super grateful to the Abu Dhabi Convention Bureau for this opportunity. I had the most beautiful time in Abu Dhabi and I honestly can’t wait to be back there – maybe for one destination wedding or two! 😅

