Celebrating Faith and Unity: Praise God With The Twins 2024 Kicks Off in Lagos

When Taiwo and Kenny Jones Olayiwola received the vision to start Praise God With The Twins (PGWTT), they never anticipated that it would become one of the largest and most colorful gatherings of twins from far and wide in such a short time. Today, even individuals who are not part of multiple births join the event to praise God each year.

The Praise God With The Twins (PGWTT) 2024 edition will take place in Lagos, Nigeria. This divine gathering unites twins and other multiples from across the country to lift the nation in praise and intercession through song.

Launched 8 years ago by Taiwo and Kenny Jones Olayiwola, this annual event aims to bring positive change through heartfelt worship.

Admission to the event is free, but registration is compulsory. It is open to all.

Register Here: https://linktr.ee/PGWTT

Theme: Praise and Prayer Date: Tuesday, October 22 – Thursday, October 24, 2024 Time: 5:00 PM Daily Venue: Social Media Platforms



Friday Night Vigil: Date: October 25, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM till Dawn Venue: The Shepherds Flock International Church (TSF) Worship Auditorium, 18 Shogunle Street, Off Yemi-Osikoya Drive, Ikeja, Lagos.



Concert: Date: Sunday, October 27, 2024 Time: 12:00 Noon Venue: Academy Hall, Lateef Jakande Road, Agidingbi, Ikeja, Lagos.



Participants are invited to come together in faith, believing that praise can pave the way where prayer has long sought. This powerful time of worship and intercession is open to all who wish to join.

