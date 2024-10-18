Connect with us

Events Promotions

Celebrating Faith and Unity: Praise God With The Twins 2024 Kicks Off in Lagos

Events News Promotions

Society for Corporate Governance Nigeria Host its Annual Conference, Launches New Publication

Events Movies & TV Promotions

Omoni Oboli's "The Uprising" Lights Up the Red Carpet | Get the Scoop

Events News Promotions TRAVEL

Join BN's Omotunde in Maryland USA for AWCAA's 20th Anniversary Gala | October 18th

Events

#BNRSVP Events This Weekend

Events News Promotions

Honoring Nigeria's Finest: Here Are the Top Highlights from the Indomie Heroes Awards 2024

Events News Promotions

The FinTribe's 2024 Finance Fair to Host Over 7,000 Women In Lagos This Saturday!

Events News Promotions

2024 Customer Service Week: 9mobile CEO Obafemi Banigbe Joins Frontline Staff to Go 'Above and Beyond'

Events News Promotions

Seun Ajayi Sits Down with 'Rubbin Minds', Talks The Smart Money Woman TV Show, Financial Abuse & Why Everyone Hates Soji

Events Promotions

Enjoy the highlights from the Jameson Distillery on Tour 3.0 in Lagos!

Events

Celebrating Faith and Unity: Praise God With The Twins 2024 Kicks Off in Lagos

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

When Taiwo and Kenny Jones Olayiwola received the vision to start Praise God With The Twins (PGWTT), they never anticipated that it would become one of the largest and most colorful gatherings of twins from far and wide in such a short time. Today, even individuals who are not part of multiple births join the event to praise God each year.

The Praise God With The Twins (PGWTT) 2024 edition will take place in Lagos, Nigeria. This divine gathering unites twins and other multiples from across the country to lift the nation in praise and intercession through song.


Launched 8 years ago by Taiwo and Kenny Jones Olayiwola, this annual event aims to bring positive change through heartfelt worship.

Admission to the event is free, but registration is compulsory. It is open to all.

Register Here: https://linktr.ee/PGWTT

  • Theme: Praise and Prayer
    • Date: Tuesday, October 22 – Thursday, October 24, 2024
    • Time: 5:00 PM Daily
    • Venue: Social Media Platforms
  • Friday Night Vigil:
    • Date: October 25, 2024
    • Time: 10:00 PM till Dawn
    • Venue: The Shepherds Flock International Church (TSF) Worship Auditorium, 18 Shogunle Street, Off Yemi-Osikoya Drive, Ikeja, Lagos.
  • Concert:
    • Date: Sunday, October 27, 2024
    • Time: 12:00 Noon
    • Venue: Academy Hall, Lateef Jakande Road, Agidingbi, Ikeja, Lagos.

Participants are invited to come together in faith, believing that praise can pave the way where prayer has long sought. This powerful time of worship and intercession is open to all who wish to join.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php