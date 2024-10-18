Society for Corporate Governance Nigeria Host its Annual Conference, Launches New Publication

Amidst growing global economic uncertainties and Nigeria’s fluctuating market trend, the 2024 Annual Corporate Governance Conference organized by the Society for Corporate Governance Nigeria provided a vital platform for business leaders, corporate executives, and governance experts to address the future of governance and sustainability.

With the theme “Corporate Survival and Sustainability: The New Face of Governance,” the conference focused on strategies for steering organizations through economic challenges in recent times while ensuring long-term growth and resilience.

During his address, Dr. Armstrong Takang, the Managing Director, of the Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI) who served as a plenary speaker at the event encouraged the State-Owned Enterprises (SOE) to deliver on their mandate.

He also inspired the participants to demand a higher level of Corporate Governance from SOE. During the plenary discussions, the panelists emphasized the importance of resilience, adaptability, and transparency, and how these elements can be integrated into corporate governance practices to build trust and safeguard future growth.

A significant highlight of the event was the launch of two highly anticipated publications that will serve as invaluable tools for corporate leaders and board members as they navigate today’s fast-changing governance landscape.

The publications include, ‘’Corporate Governance and Sustainability Reporting in Nigeria’’ and ‘’Understanding Financial Reporting, governance and the Role of Directors’’.

The publication was launched by Dr. Ernest Ndukwe, Board Chair, MTN Nigeria Communications, along with other distinguished board members of the Society.

In his remarks, Dr. Ndukwe highlighted the relevance of these works, noting that they are crucial for helping corporate leaders stay ahead in an increasingly complex business environment. He emphasized the need for boards to remain agile, innovative, and committed to best practices in governance.

Chioma Mordi, CEO of the Society for Corporate Governance Nigeria, praised the launch of the publications as a major milestone in the Society’s continued efforts to promote governance excellence across Nigeria. She reiterated Society’s mission to equip board members and corporate leaders with the tools needed to foster sustainable growth and navigate emerging challenges.

