Omoni Oboli’s “The Uprising” Lights Up the Red Carpet | Get the Scoop

In a dazzling display of star power and cinematic magic, Nollywood’s crème de la crème came together in style for one of the season’s most anticipated events: the premiere of “The Uprising: Wives on Strike” at the prestigious EbonyLife Place. This star-studded affair marked the celebrated return of Omoni Oboli to the big screen.

As the sun set on Lagos, the red carpet came alive with a constellation of stars including Rita Dominic, AY Comedian, Alex Ekubo, Yomi Casual, Iyabo Ojo, and Deyemi who all turned out in force to support Omoni Oboli.

But the night wasn’t just about glitz and glamour. The very fabric of “The Uprising” was on full display as cast and crew members joined the celebration. Industry titans Hilda Dokubo and Elvina Ibru commanded attention with their regal presence, while the dynamic quartet of Chioma Akpotha, Uche Jombo, May Edochie, and Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori (better known as Kie Kie) set tongues wagging with their show-stopping ensembles.

The inimitable Femi Branch rounded out this powerhouse lineup, each adding their flair to the celebration.

“The Uprising: Wives on Strike” is set to hit cinemas nationwide on October 18th, and people can start buying vouchers for friends, family, and fans to experience the movie at their preferred cinema across Nigeria.

Vouchers can be secured through the official website.

