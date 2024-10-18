American Cola Launches Explore Your Freedom Campaign in Nigeria

Connect with us

Planet Bottling Company, a beverage manufacturer in Nigeria, has launched the first campaign for its passion-driven and creative brand, American Cola, in collaboration with its partner, Monarch Beverage.

The campaign tagged “Explore Your Freedom” celebrates individuality, creativity, and passion while encouraging young Nigerians to craft their own paths.

The campaign features engaging visuals from unique styles to creative salons and artistic representations, capturing how the Nigerian youth express their freedom and originality. It reflects American Cola’s commitment to celebrating those who dare to stand out and follow their dreams.

For more than 20 years, American Cola has positioned itself as a popular alternative in African markets, spanning over 20 countries. Now, the brand is embarking on a new chapter, highlighting Africa’s young innovators’ dynamic and bold nature.

American Cola sees itself as a force of inspiration, igniting and unleashing the potential and gifts of Nigerians who dare to reach for the stars.

About American Cola

With its roots in Atlanta, USA, American Cola is said to have been delivering a refreshing, authentic taste to consumers in more than 20 countries across three continents, making it one of the international colas distributed in sub-Saharan Africa.

“Proudly made in Nigeria by Planet Bottling Company, American Cola is a drink that speaks directly to individuals who take pride in carving their path and the ones who are unafraid to chase their dreams with zeal.”

About Planet Bottling Company

Planet Bottling Company has set out to produce quality beverages and contribute excellence to Nigerian production while actively ensuring consumers remember them by the value they provide, the unique taste and design of our products.

They set up a factory in Ogun State, Nigeria, installed with high ultra-modern production capacity to meet the growing demand for quality and value in the Nigerian market.

Planet Bottling Company is committed to providing the best quality product for our customers.

“We understand that Nigerians are looking for beverages that are not only affordable but also provide quality taste and American Cola is the perfect combination of both.”

Sponsored Content

