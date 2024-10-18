From AI to Solar: NASENI Supports Female Engineers with 70.5 Million Naira in Grants

The National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) has taken a significant step towards empowering female engineers and fostering innovation by awarding six female engineers a total of 70.5 million Naira in grants.

The grants were awarded under the Delt-Her program, launched in March 2024 to bridge the gender gap in engineering and encourage entrepreneurship. At a recent event in Abuja, the Executive Vice Chairman of NASENI, Khalil Suleiman Halilu, emphasized the importance of supporting female engineers and providing them with opportunities to commercialize their research.

The Delt-Her program serves as a platform for girls and young women to pitch their innovative ideas and receive the necessary funding to bring them to life. Six female engineers were selected from a pool of 120 applicants to receive the grants.

Their projects demonstrate the potential for female leadership and innovation in engineering to address real-world challenges and contribute to Nigeria’s economic development.

The awarded projects include:

Rukkaya Abdulmutalib: AI-powered machine to monitor soil health for greenhouses

Patience Ibrahim-Janda: Automobile brake pads made from organic waste

Amina Ibrahim Khaleel: Drone for intelligent real-time security and target tracking

Kudirat Oyewumi Jimoh: Electronic training board for science and engineering students

Ikechukwu ljeoma Francisca: Automatic Bambara flour processing machine

Abisola Ayomide Olayiwola: Solar-powered snail shelling machine.

These projects are expected to have a significant impact on Nigeria’s economy by creating new products and services, generating employment opportunities, and promoting sustainable development.

Delt-Her also commemorated the worldwide international day of the girl child, with girls from junior secondary schools across the nation displaying engineering ideas and finished products.

NASENI’s commitment to empowering female engineers is evident through its Delt-Her program. By providing grants and mentorship, NASENI aims to inspire the next generation of female engineers to pursue their passions and make a difference in the world. For more info on Delt-Her: here

Sponsored Content