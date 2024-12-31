We Achieved Giant Strides in 2024 | Thank You, BellaNaijarians, For Being a Part of Our Journey

Dear BellaNaijarians, 2024 has been that year!

Remember when we began the year and everyone was chanting ‘no gree for anybody’? Well, turns out that this year, no gree for anybody meant not giving our setbacks any chance. It was about pushing forward, taking charge, and thriving in the face of challenges. And this is exactly what we did. At BellaNaija, we created, innovated, built, and achieved our dreams and beyond. When we wrote to you last year, we promised to stay true to our core values; telling stories that matter and amplifying the best and most positive voices coming out of Africa. We are very proud to say we delivered this and more in 2024.

From the United States to Dubai, Kigali, South Africa, Abu Dhabi, Ghana and many more countries, we travelled across Africa and the world to bring you authentic and inspiring African stories.

Like every other year, Africans continued to show how talented and impactful they are. This year, we we witnessed a surge of innovation and creativity from Africans across tech, fashion, entertainment, and sport to digital creation, education, literature, politics and so on.

Needless to say, 2024 was also a year of love. Many celebrity weddings got us glued to social platforms for updates and all the fun moments. Remember how Kunle Remi broke the internet with the news of his engagement on the 1st of January? Well, single people have not gotten a moment since then, haha. At BellaNaija, we know how important these stories are to you and we’re proud to have brought you all the unforgettable moments. We take pride in the trust you place in us for authentic and valuable news, and we have utilised our resources to promote African creatives and values. Our team has exceeded expectations in numerous ways, and we are incredibly proud of both our individual and collective achievements.

We know you enjoy reading from us. So, once again, we invite you to share in our notable wins, our joy, our success stories, and major highlights from the year 2024.

Our wins

For the second year, Uche was selected among the 2024 leaders of #Choiseul100Africa.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uche (@uchepedro)

Uche was with French-African Foundation to attend Nigeria’s state visit to Paris, the first since 2000.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uche (@uchepedro)

BellaNaija, in collaboration with The She Tank, held the 2024 most-talked-about campaign in Nigeria: the #HerMoneyHerPower campaign. This campaign garnered millions of impressions and sparked conversations about women’s economic power across the country, and the impact has been immeasurable.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

Uche features in Chude Jideonwo’s “The Joy 150” list for 2024, which celebrates individuals who have significantly influenced Nigerian culture through their work in music, business, fashion, and film.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chude Jideonwo (@withchude)

Mary was nominated for the Future Awards Africa Prize for Intrapreneurship.

BellaNaija Weddings won the Best Wedding Digital Platform in Abu Dhabi.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Africa’s Top Wedding Website (@bellanaijaweddings)

Osas was in Abu Dhabi for the Abu Dhabi Wedding Show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Africa’s Top Wedding Website (@bellanaijaweddings)

Oluwadunsin and Dami were in Accra, Ghana for the 2024 EMY Africa Awards.

In October, Motunde was in Maryland to attend AWCAA’s 20th anniversary where she also moderated a fireside chat with the President and Founder, Ify Anne Nwabukwu, on how to “Leverage Digital Media To Fight Breast Cancer.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

Dorcas was in Algeria to attend the 2024 CANEX Weekend.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

Collette was in Morocco to explore the country and bring us all the luxurious views and jaw-dropping moments.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

Oluwadunsin graduated from the School of Media and Communications through the MTN MIP fellowship!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija Team (@thebnhq)

Oluwadunsin was in South Africa for the premiere of Bridgerton Season 3.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

Damilola attended the Africa Soft Power Summit in Kigali.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

Editorial

If you have been reading the most interesting news and entertainment stories on BellaNaija, then doff your hats to the editorial team; they went over and beyond.

The Editorial team, alongside support from other team members, delivered another yet successful Big Brother Naija Season 9 coverage. The coverage also included “The Dip” and “TikTalk in 60,” which garnered millions of impressions across all platforms.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

The coverage of the AMVCA was simply spectacular – from GRWM (Get Ready With Me) videos to all the looks of the night, essays and winners’ spotlight.

The team had several interviews throughout the year which included: interviewing the producers of Aya Care (Nigerian period care brand), the producers of “Iwaju” animation, the cast of “Aníkúlápó: Rise of the Spectre”, Ramsey Nouah and Gideon Okeke for “Tokunbo”, the producer and Nigerian cast of Supacell and interviewing the cast of “Everybody Loves Jenifa.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KUNLE REMI. KR (@kunleremiofficial)

This year, the team covered monumental events like The Ojude Obe Festival.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

BN Features

Let’s start by giving a shout-out to our amazing contributors. Thank you for being a part of our 2024. We cannot wait to read from you come 2025! From Nimi Akinkugbe of Money Matters with Nimi, to Mfonobong Inyang, Chaste Inegbedion, Tobi Eyinade, Roseline Mgbodichimma, Rita Chidinma, Dennis Isong, and many more contributors we haven’t mentioned, we say a mighty thank you. We can’t wait to read from you in 2025.

In 2024, the BN Features’ Doing Life With… series clocked one year, expanding its reach across several African countries including Zimbabwe, Uganda, Congo and many more, and different creative industries.

In December, the Features team launched a Christmas campaign tagged the #FeelLikeAChildAgain campaign in collaboration with BreatherNG. We received several letters and winners were selected.

In 2024, we covered different angles of japa (relocation). We explored the effect of japa on people at home, and how relocation reflects in the dynamics of couples’ lifestyles and others.

We created articles and interviews around specific days such as International Women’s Day, International Day of the Girl Child, International Men’s Day, Father’s Day, Valentine, World Disability Day, Christmas and others.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

We had another edition of #BNEpilogues, and we want to thank everyone who shared their 2024 stories with us.

In collaboration with Mayowa Adegoke, we launched the Work and Life in Dubai series which explores the lifestyle of Africans living in Dubai.

Social Media

We garnered massive impressions, likes and followers across all our social platforms.

BellaNaijaWeddings joined TikTok and gained 7k+ followers and 186k+ likes.

BellaNaija Style grew from about 612,000 to 685,000 followers on Instagram.

BellaNaija Beauty grew from about 117,000 to 132,000 followers on Instagram.

BellaNaija grew from 2.3 million to 2.6 million followers on Instagram.

Major kudos to our social media guru, Kwubei, for boosting our Instagram presence this year. Well done!

BN Weddings

Holla, single pringles, how was 2024 for you?

It is indisputable that 2024 was the year of lovers. From one celebrity wedding to another, the Weddings team pressed our necks and tensioned us with love stories. Kudos to the team for incredible wedding coverage, further sealing our platform as the leading wedding platform in Nigeria and beyond.

The Weddings team had a Valentine’s Week Special.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Africa’s Top Wedding Website (@bellanaijaweddings)

The team covered Kunle Remi and Tiwi‘s Wedding in Ibadan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Africa’s Top Wedding Website (@bellanaijaweddings)

We covered Moses Bliss and Marie‘s wedding in Ghana.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Africa’s Top Wedding Website (@bellanaijaweddings)

We were present at Veekee James and Femi Atere‘s wedding coverage in Lagos.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Africa’s Top Wedding Website (@bellanaijaweddings)

In celebration of International Women’s Day, the Weddings team launched a vendors program for BNers to tag their favourite female wedding vendor who is creating magic in her field.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Africa’s Top Wedding Website (@bellanaijaweddings)

The Weddings team had another episode of The Fun Thing About Love.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Africa’s Top Wedding Website (@bellanaijaweddings)

Other weddings covered by the team are Davido ‘s virtual wedding coverage, Sharon Ooja and Ugo ‘s wedding in Abuja, Tolu and Yhemo Lee ‘s Virtual Wedding Coverage and Chidera and Yinka Ash Lux’s wedding coverage in Lagos.

‘s virtual wedding coverage, and ‘s wedding in Abuja, and ‘s Virtual Wedding Coverage and and wedding coverage in Lagos. For Mother’s Day, the weddings team a mini-campaign for brides and mothers-in-law

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Africa’s Top Wedding Website (@bellanaijaweddings)

HR & Operations

What’s a car without an engine? Nothing! Haha. So major shout-out to the team saddled with the responsibility of ensuring the day-to-day activities of BellaNaija run smoothly.

The operations team made sure our movements and travels were seamless. The team coordinated several trips within and outside Nigeria – ensuring that logistics, accommodation, feeding are top notch and the team are super comfortable.

Partnerships & Ads

Thanks to Motunde, we secured local and international collaborations and partnerships with several clients, including the most-talked-about campaign in Nigeria, the #HerMoneyHerPower campaign.

From running campaigns to live and virtual coverages, and managing clients, Rashidat, Layomi, Collette, Onyinye, Allen and Damilola kept it together in the business department. The Ads team successfully introduced the new rate card to clients, featuring new packages like pinned posts for 12 hours or 24 hours, song spotlight and physical wedding coverage reports. Our partnerships with clients yielded several bulk buy deals, making a good amount of revenue.

BN Style

You know that at BellaNaija Style, every year is no ordinary year. Take our 2024 High Tea event, for example, simply spectacular!

From beauty looks to red carpet looks and fashion week shows, the style team has got you covered on everything style and beauty.

The team covered the Global Fashion Weeks Men’s, AW24, and SS25 (Copenhagen, New York, London, Milan, Paris).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

The team had a real-time coverage of Copenhagen Fashion Week: InstaStories Takeover with Isoken & Ivie Ogiemwonyi.

The team had another episode of the BN Travel Style Diary series.

There were style spotlights from events in Africa like the AMVCA, Miss SA, movie premieres, celebrity weddings like Kunle Remi and Tiwi’s wedding, CHIVIDO, #CrazyAboutUS and others.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

The team covered and shared style spotlights from sensational global events like the Lagos Fashion Week, New York Fashion Week, MET Gala, BoF500, CFDA Fashion Awards, GRAMMYs, Oscars, Emmys, Golden Globes, Ambani Wedding and others.

As a wrap-up to the BellaNaija Style Women’s Month, the team invited everyone to a one-of-a-kind High Tea bash – the perfect finale to our month-long celebration of phenomenal women.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

BellaNaija Style advanced their cause towards fashion sustainability by educating our audience through fashion looks and styles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija Beauty (@bellanaijabeauty)

The BN Team

Okay, now is the time to meet the incredible BN team and see how 2024 has been for them. Are you ready…🥁

Uche

2024 was a movie at BN. A blockbuster. An award-winning one, and I can only express my gratitude to everyone who made this happen. Thank God. 🙏🏾 The best team! The best partners! The best clients! And, very importantly, the best community—BellaNaijarians. We move in 2025.

Mary

2024 was a whirlwind year for the BN team, filled with exciting projects, strong partnerships, and incredible collaborations. I am filled with gratitude for the opportunities and the amazing people we’ve worked with this year. We’re excited to carry this momentum into 2025 and create even more impactful work. Here’s to an incredible 2025!

Pamela

This year was one of capacity building—marked by mistakes that became my greatest teachers. Every challenge stretched me, every victory strengthened me, and every lesson learned shaped a better, wiser, and more unstoppable version of myself, ready to rise above and redefine what’s possible. Let’s go, 2025! 🚀

Motunde

2024 was the year of ‘doings’ at BN and most importantly, the year that stretched me personally and positively. From remarkable revenue increase, executing partnerships valuably and most importantly, being a part of an excellent team that birthed the most talked-about campaign in Nigeria. All these in 12 months. I’m pumped up for 2025. We move!!!!

Oluwadunsin

Like I say every year, 2024 was my best year yet. I’m grateful for the opportunities that came my way, the amazing people I met and the beautiful moments I’ll forever hold dear. Here’s to making exploits in 2025.

Osas

I started 2024 with a strong conviction that it was going to be great. Though that optimism thinned at different times, it was indeed an absolutely fabulous year. I charted new territories as envisaged, and stretched myself beyond what I initially thought possible. Found the most beautiful dynamic between my work at BN and my passion, unlocking a sweet balance. Now, I truly believe that I can do anything. I’m truly grateful for 2024 and can’t wait for all the blessings that 2025 has in store.

Collette

2024 was a wild rollercoaster of growth and opportunities! From participating in groundbreaking campaigns to excelling 1000% beyond last year, I was stretched, challenged, and inspired. It was tough, but every twist taught me something new and I am grateful for the ride. Cheers to a wonderful year.

Rashidat

Through every challenge and milestone, this year has been a testament to our resilience, teamwork, and relentless drive. Together, we’ve turned obstacles into opportunities, and we’ve built a foundation for even greater successes ahead. Here’s to the hard work, the growth, and the spirit that brought us here.

Rebekah

‘No gree for anybody.’ This was the mindset all through 2024. It was a year of pushing myself to grow despite different challenges that showed up on the way…and I sure did grow! Grateful for lessons learned and achievements made. I look forward to a more fulfilling 2025. You’ve got this, Rebekah!

Layomi

Always bet on yourself. Against all odds, bet on yourself. There’s no downside—you either learn or you win.

Lade

The year began with a lot of unprecedented changes, coupled with a very challenging economic climate, but I’m glad that I can boldly say we made the most of what we had. With dedication and focused work, we’ve arrived at a much better place than where we began. I am grateful for a fantastic team of go-getters who have pressed on with the Spirit of Excellence to ensure progressive impact on this journey and I am excited to see us do more of that in the coming year.

Oke

The year started with little or nothing for me. But seeing what I have become, it can only be God. This year, had no plans for it. I just let God cook. And omo, the food is too sweet!

Damilola

2024 was my best year yet. I’m filled with gratitude for the incredible opportunities and experiences that helped build my resilience. I’m excited and pumped for 2025!

Ahmad

I learned in 2024 that success has many appearances. My work goal at the beginning of the year was simple: to become better. And I have become better, in many astonishing ways. There were challenges, but I also became successful in different endeavours. I wish to build on this for 2025 and I look forward to challenging myself even more.

Funmilola

2024 gave me the chance to do what I love most—write—and for that, I’m so grateful. This year, I got to speak with and write about so many creatives doing amazing things, and it’s been such a fulfilling experience.

The year wasn’t without its challenges. I mean, who would’ve thought buying chocolate would feel like a whole financial decision? But through it all, optimism kept me going. Like my favourite quote says, ‘Everything good will come,’ and it truly did this year. Here’s to even more good things in 2025.

Onyinye

Reflecting on the year as it draws to a close, I am proud to have been a part of the collective effort, dedication, and innovation that have propelled us forward as a team in BN. Navigating challenges, celebrating victories, and through a relentless pursuit of excellence. 2024 was absolutely an exciting and beautiful year, God remains King and 2025 is about to be even better.

Allen

2024 was a year of lessons—each win, each setback, and every challenge sharpened the vision. In 2025, I’m not just showing up; I’m levelling up. The next chapter is mine to write, and it starts with ambition fueled by growth!

Kwubei

My goal for this year was to improve, and I have come across so many things that have helped me grow this year. I had the opportunity to do important work for BN and also made some progress in my life. There were challenges, but it’s all part of the journey, and I can only be thankful for the opportunity to continue to grow. I hope to go into 2025 with a better and stronger desire to learn and improve.

Deborah

If you say yes with enough force, your chi will say yes too.

Dorcas

This year has been a beautiful journey, full of highs and lows, and I’m eagerly looking forward to what 2025 will bring.

Esther

2024 was a journey of highs and lows—career shifts, family moments, and personal challenges. But as the saying goes, there’s always light at the end of the tunnel. I found my footing midway through the year and closed it stronger than I started, in every sense.

Looking ahead to 2025, I feel a mix of excitement and jitters. It’s a fresh slate, full of promise, and I’m ready to embrace the opportunities, tackle challenges, and make it count.