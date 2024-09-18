Future Awards Africa 2024: Mary Edoro, Layi Wasabi, Genoveva Umeh & Tunde Onakoya Among Nominees

The Future Awards Africa (TFAA), the continent’s premier platform honouring young African excellence, has unveiled the nominees for its 18th edition.

This year’s ceremony, themed “Celebrating the Great and Daring,” shines a spotlight on extraordinary individuals across Africa who have overcome challenges and made significant impacts in their communities. From visionary entrepreneurs to innovative creatives, the nominees embody the brightest minds and boldest talents reshaping what it means to be young and African today.

Spanning 23 categories, the nominees’ list includes fields such as education, law, professional services, entrepreneurship, agriculture, technology, photography, acting, and music. Notable nominees include BellaNaija’s Mary Edoro, Isaac Olayiwola (Layi Wasabi), Tunde Onakoya, Yinka Ashogbon, Chimamanda Chukwuma Pearl (QING MADI), Daniel Etiese Benson (BNXN FKA Buju), Femi Aluko, and Genoveva Umeh.

The jury comprises distinguished, intellectual, and trustworthy individuals who have excelled in their respective fields, serving as role models for this momentous occasion. Key jury members include Laide Adetutu, Obinna Okerekeocha, Nkemdilim Uwaje Begho, Tega Oghenejobo, ID Cabasa, Ikenna Ogbudikpa, Yemisi Akinbobola, Paul Onwuanibe, Olumide F. Makanjuola, Omoyemi Akerele, and Ifeoma Okonkwo.

Commenting on this year’s nominees, Ayodeji Razaq, Executive Director of The Future Awards Africa, expressed, “It is with profound pride that we unveil this year’s nominees, a group that exemplifies the best of our continent. Their audacious vision and groundbreaking accomplishments have earned them a rightful place among the ‘Great and Daring.’ We are honoured to celebrate their contributions and look forward to the transformative work they will continue to do.”

The 2024 edition promises an exhilarating journey through the stories of innovators, disruptors, and visionaries who embody the daring spirit that defines Africa’s next generation of leaders. So, who will emerge as the 23 award winners? See the complete list of nominees below:

Education

Odunayo Aliu

Kudakwashe Foya

Obasanjo Fajemirokun

Jennifer Jonathan

Aramide Kayode

Journalism

Adesuwa Giwa Osagie

Zainab Bala

Blessings Mosugu

Eniola Olatunji

Abubakar Ibrahim Olaye

Content Creation

Isaac Olayiwola (Layi Wasabi)

Winifred Nwania (Zeelicious)

Joseph Onaolapo (Jay On Air)

Nonye Udeogu (This Thing Called Fashion)

Folagade Banks (Mama Deola)

Creativity and Innovation

Shamsuddeen Jibril

Zonna (Zo Culture)

Anita Ashiru

Salvation Uzoma (Ke0la)

Ibukunoluwa Ajagbe (IBQuake)

Health and Fitness

Olabintan Odunola

Yewande Benn

Kiki Diorgu

Olusina Ajidahun

Amanda Ihemebiri

Community Action

Chioma Ukpabi

Damilola Uzoma-Udoma

Doreen Omosele

Stanley Anigbogu

Ridwan AbdulRazaq

Arts and Literature

Mayowa Alabi (ShutaBug)

Samson Bakare

Sylvestre Nsengimana

Ahmed Alsagheer

Damilare Kuku

Photography

Omoboyejo Oyewusi (ItsBoye)

Onuchukwu Timothy (MyDadsBoss)

Chika Onuu

Enoshowo Eworo (Captured by Adesuwa)

Ifeoluwa Babalola (SnappCode)

Activism and Advocacy

Fauzuddeen Mahmud

Amrah Aliyu

Jude McKelvin Oseh

Tolulope Theresa Gbenro

Mukthar Halilu Modibbo

Fashion

Ikechukwu Urum (Founder Jabari Model Management)

Phupho Gumede K

Muftau Femi Ajose (Founder Cute Saint)

Amy Aghomi

Olayinka Ashogbon (Founder AshLuxe)

Law

Rosemond Phil-Othihiwa

Anita Osarieme

Victoria Oloni

Ayooluwa Oderinde

Bernice Asein

Film

Akinkunle Michael Akinrogunde (AMA Psalmist)

Praise Onyeagwalam (Director Pink)

Tola Okodugha

Fadamana Okwong

Feyifunmi Oginni

Professional Service

Hammed Kayode Alabi

Mark-Anthony Ezeoha

Felix Ohaeri

Stanley Nweke-Eze

Aboyowa Ikpobe

Entrepreneuship

Promise Ovai Kenneth-Odum (CEO Rukkies Decor)

Oluwole Fapohunda (CEO Seven30 Real Estate Ltd)

Bayo Lawal (Co-Founder Dukiya Investment)

Miracle Onuoha (CEO The Fluiide Company Ltd)

Williams Fatayo (CEO MovebytruQ)

Technology

Tobi Ololade (Founder Dojah)

Itunu Olufemi (Founder Brainary Technology Education)

Johnson Jaiyeola (CEO Helgg Scooters LTD)

Femi Aluko (CEO & Co-Founder Chowdeck Logistics)

Kelvin Umechukwu (CEO & Co-Founder Bumpa)

Intrapreneurship

Victor Okpala

Hakeem Akiode

Debbie Larry-Izamoje

Mary Edoro

Salman Dantata

On Air Personality

Seyebomi Ogunsanya (Sheye Banks)

Ope Keshinro (SwitOpe)

Ita Nsikan-Abasi Asuquo (Grandprince Ita)

Emmanuella Isioma Odiatu

Osato Edokpayi (Osato EDK)

Agriculture

Etimbuk Imuk Esohe Ekunwe Azeez Salawu Nyifamu Manzo

Governance

Muhammad Sani Kassim

Abdulhaleem Ringim

Damilola Yusuf Adelodun

Naufal Ahmad

Ayisat Agbaje-Okunade

Music

Chimamanda Chukwuma Pearl (Qing Madi)

Ayobami Alli-Hakeem (AnEndlessOcean)

Daniel Etiese Benson (BNXN)

Michael Adebayo Olayinka (Ruger)

John Saviours Udomboso (Young John)

Sport

Victor Boniface

Ademola Lookman

Sukurat Aiyelagbegan

Amy Okonkwo

Elizabeth Oshoba

Acting