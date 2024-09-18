Career
Future Awards Africa 2024: Mary Edoro, Layi Wasabi, Genoveva Umeh & Tunde Onakoya Among Nominees
The Future Awards Africa (TFAA), the continent’s premier platform honouring young African excellence, has unveiled the nominees for its 18th edition.
This year’s ceremony, themed “Celebrating the Great and Daring,” shines a spotlight on extraordinary individuals across Africa who have overcome challenges and made significant impacts in their communities. From visionary entrepreneurs to innovative creatives, the nominees embody the brightest minds and boldest talents reshaping what it means to be young and African today.
Spanning 23 categories, the nominees’ list includes fields such as education, law, professional services, entrepreneurship, agriculture, technology, photography, acting, and music. Notable nominees include BellaNaija’s Mary Edoro, Isaac Olayiwola (Layi Wasabi), Tunde Onakoya, Yinka Ashogbon, Chimamanda Chukwuma Pearl (QING MADI), Daniel Etiese Benson (BNXN FKA Buju), Femi Aluko, and Genoveva Umeh.
The jury comprises distinguished, intellectual, and trustworthy individuals who have excelled in their respective fields, serving as role models for this momentous occasion. Key jury members include Laide Adetutu, Obinna Okerekeocha, Nkemdilim Uwaje Begho, Tega Oghenejobo, ID Cabasa, Ikenna Ogbudikpa, Yemisi Akinbobola, Paul Onwuanibe, Olumide F. Makanjuola, Omoyemi Akerele, and Ifeoma Okonkwo.
Commenting on this year’s nominees, Ayodeji Razaq, Executive Director of The Future Awards Africa, expressed, “It is with profound pride that we unveil this year’s nominees, a group that exemplifies the best of our continent. Their audacious vision and groundbreaking accomplishments have earned them a rightful place among the ‘Great and Daring.’ We are honoured to celebrate their contributions and look forward to the transformative work they will continue to do.”
The 2024 edition promises an exhilarating journey through the stories of innovators, disruptors, and visionaries who embody the daring spirit that defines Africa’s next generation of leaders. So, who will emerge as the 23 award winners? See the complete list of nominees below:
Education
- Odunayo Aliu
- Kudakwashe Foya
- Obasanjo Fajemirokun
- Jennifer Jonathan
- Aramide Kayode
Journalism
- Adesuwa Giwa Osagie
- Zainab Bala
- Blessings Mosugu
- Eniola Olatunji
- Abubakar Ibrahim Olaye
Content Creation
- Isaac Olayiwola (Layi Wasabi)
- Winifred Nwania (Zeelicious)
- Joseph Onaolapo (Jay On Air)
- Nonye Udeogu (This Thing Called Fashion)
- Folagade Banks (Mama Deola)
Creativity and Innovation
- Shamsuddeen Jibril
- Zonna (Zo Culture)
- Anita Ashiru
- Salvation Uzoma (Ke0la)
- Ibukunoluwa Ajagbe (IBQuake)
Health and Fitness
- Olabintan Odunola
- Yewande Benn
- Kiki Diorgu
- Olusina Ajidahun
- Amanda Ihemebiri
Community Action
- Chioma Ukpabi
- Damilola Uzoma-Udoma
- Doreen Omosele
- Stanley Anigbogu
- Ridwan AbdulRazaq
Arts and Literature
- Mayowa Alabi (ShutaBug)
- Samson Bakare
- Sylvestre Nsengimana
- Ahmed Alsagheer
- Damilare Kuku
Photography
- Omoboyejo Oyewusi (ItsBoye)
- Onuchukwu Timothy (MyDadsBoss)
- Chika Onuu
- Enoshowo Eworo (Captured by Adesuwa)
- Ifeoluwa Babalola (SnappCode)
Activism and Advocacy
- Fauzuddeen Mahmud
- Amrah Aliyu
- Jude McKelvin Oseh
- Tolulope Theresa Gbenro
- Mukthar Halilu Modibbo
Fashion
- Ikechukwu Urum (Founder Jabari Model Management)
- Phupho Gumede K
- Muftau Femi Ajose (Founder Cute Saint)
- Amy Aghomi
- Olayinka Ashogbon (Founder AshLuxe)
Law
- Rosemond Phil-Othihiwa
- Anita Osarieme
- Victoria Oloni
- Ayooluwa Oderinde
- Bernice Asein
Film
- Akinkunle Michael Akinrogunde (AMA Psalmist)
- Praise Onyeagwalam (Director Pink)
- Tola Okodugha
- Fadamana Okwong
- Feyifunmi Oginni
Professional Service
- Hammed Kayode Alabi
- Mark-Anthony Ezeoha
- Felix Ohaeri
- Stanley Nweke-Eze
- Aboyowa Ikpobe
Entrepreneuship
- Promise Ovai Kenneth-Odum (CEO Rukkies Decor)
- Oluwole Fapohunda (CEO Seven30 Real Estate Ltd)
- Bayo Lawal (Co-Founder Dukiya Investment)
- Miracle Onuoha (CEO The Fluiide Company Ltd)
- Williams Fatayo (CEO MovebytruQ)
Technology
- Tobi Ololade (Founder Dojah)
- Itunu Olufemi (Founder Brainary Technology Education)
- Johnson Jaiyeola (CEO Helgg Scooters LTD)
- Femi Aluko (CEO & Co-Founder Chowdeck Logistics)
- Kelvin Umechukwu (CEO & Co-Founder Bumpa)
Intrapreneurship
- Victor Okpala
- Hakeem Akiode
- Debbie Larry-Izamoje
- Mary Edoro
- Salman Dantata
On Air Personality
- Seyebomi Ogunsanya (Sheye Banks)
- Ope Keshinro (SwitOpe)
- Ita Nsikan-Abasi Asuquo (Grandprince Ita)
- Emmanuella Isioma Odiatu
- Osato Edokpayi (Osato EDK)
Agriculture
- Etimbuk Imuk
- Esohe Ekunwe
- Azeez Salawu
- Nyifamu Manzo
Governance
- Muhammad Sani Kassim
- Abdulhaleem Ringim
- Damilola Yusuf Adelodun
- Naufal Ahmad
- Ayisat Agbaje-Okunade
Music
- Chimamanda Chukwuma Pearl (Qing Madi)
- Ayobami Alli-Hakeem (AnEndlessOcean)
- Daniel Etiese Benson (BNXN)
- Michael Adebayo Olayinka (Ruger)
- John Saviours Udomboso (Young John)
Sport
- Victor Boniface
- Ademola Lookman
- Sukurat Aiyelagbegan
- Amy Okonkwo
- Elizabeth Oshoba
Acting
- Genoveva Umeh
- Uche Montana
- Mike Afolarin
- Kayode Ojuolape
- Jide Oyegbile (J-Blaze)