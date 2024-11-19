Layi Wasabi Wins Infinix’s Sponsored Content Creator Award at TFAA18 | Get the scoop

The future is a living testament to the bold actions celebrated today, a belief embodied by The Future Awards Africa (TFAA) for the past 18 years. Since its inception, TFAA has recognised and honoured Africa’s brightest young minds—not just for their achievements, but as an example of what’s possible for them and those around them.

This year, that spirit of possibility was alive at the Balmoral Convention Centre in Lagos, where Africa’s young change-makers gathered with anticipation building around who would emerge victorious across categories spanning various facets of life and impact.

While each award category held its own intrigue, the Prize for Content Creation for the year 2024, sponsored by Infinix, stood out as one of the evening’s most eagerly anticipated honours. Young creators have redefined entertainment, enriching the digital screens with thought-provoking stories and powerful messages. Recognising this impactful influence, Infinix took pride in sponsoring the category, spotlighting the creators who push boundaries in creative digital content.

Ahead of the announcement, Oluwayemisi Ode, Marketing Communications & PR Manager at Infinix Nigeria, shared the brand’s commitment to empowering Africa’s creative talent.

At Infinix, we don’t just believe in the potential of Africa’s brightest minds; we are dedicated to actively supporting them, Oluwayemisi said. This category holds a special place for us because creators today are the lifeblood of digital media, and their work speaks to the potential of African youth in extraordinary ways. We’re thrilled to present this award and empower the winner with the latest Infinix Zero Flip—an essential tool that will fuel their hustle and creativity.

The crowd’s anticipation was rewarded when Layi Wasabi emerged as the winner of the Prize for Content Creation for the year 2024. It was a powerful full-circle moment for Layi, who reflected on how his journey began with an Infinix smartphone that he once used to capture and share his early work. Winning this award and receiving the new Infinix Zero Flip and a cash prize of N1,000,000 represented a milestone in his career and a testament to Infinix’s support of Africa’s creative dreamers.

As the event drew to a close, many attendees left inspired, and eager to see what's next from Infinix as the brand continues to support Africa's dynamic young creators.

