Women Radio Unveils AI Model “Nimi,” Designed to Empower Women With Real-Time Support and Advice

Women Radio 91.7FM91.7FM unveiled its AI model “Nimi,” designed to empower women with real-time support and advice, at the AI Radio Summit on Saturday, 16 November, in Lagos.

Speaking at the summit, Toun Okewale Sonaiya, CEO of Women Radio 91.7FM, affirmed that AI is not just the future but the present of radio broadcasting. She expressed pride in her team’s efforts to push the boundaries of what radio can achieve with the creation of the radio virtual assistant, “Nimi.” Okewale Sonaiya highlighted Nimi’s importance as a radio confidante and companion who offers a safe space for support and knowledge.

Monsur Hussain, head of innovation at CJID, demonstrated how the Dubawa audio platform monitors radio shows by recording, transcribing, and extracting potentially false or misleading claims, which are then presented to the Dubawa fact-checkers for in-depth investigations, bringing accountability and safeguarding journalistic integrity in Nigeria’s broadcast sector.

Lagos State Governor’s special adviser on media and publicity, Gboyega Akosile, commended Women Radio for setting a precedent with Nimi AI that serves as a model for what we can achieve when technology meets creativity.

“The Lagos State government’s interest in technology sits well with the Women Radio AI Radio Summit, and there is no better time for media professionals to partner with the state government for the development of the ecosystem.”

Toyosi Akerele-Ogunsiji, founder of Rise Network, urged Nigerians to create local AI solutions, emphasising ethical innovation and regulation to govern AI’s rapid adoption. She stressed AI’s role in democratising media and building trust.

Adedeji Adekunle, Programs Director of the Nigeria Media Innovation Program, highlighted the necessity of leveraging this technology while ensuring the protection of intellectual property. Congratulating Women Radio on the development of NIMI AI host, Adekunle recognised the innovative strides being made in the industry. He stressed that human oversight is crucial in AI integration to maintain trust and prevent potential pitfalls associated with automation.

Stella Maris Okebu, Business Program Manager at Microsoft (Nigeria/Ghana), spoke on AI’s efficiency in streamlining tasks, which she described as essential for the future. Okebu also highlighted AI’s capabilities in audience analysis, trend tracking, and real-time interactions.

Nimi, a radio virtual host, was tested and asked questions, to which she responded in a Nigerian accent with human-like emotions.

Tayo Kalejaiye, an AI consulting engineer at Vault Hill and developer of Nimi AI, applauded Women Radio for this feat despite the challenges faced in building Nimi.

“Creating Nimi and perfecting her pronunciation of certain local words represent a commitment to pushing boundaries in technology.” Kalejaiye said.

In a session exemplifying Women Radio’s innovative approach to AI, Oghenevwairhe Ofigo, General Manager of Women Radio, alongside colleagues Esther Alaribe, Programmes Manager, Abigail Abadom administrator, and Taiwo Adeleye, programs officer, demonstrated practical applications of AI tools used at Women Radio to enhance programming, improve audience interaction, and streamline operations.

During a panel discussion on AI Enhancing Journalism & Broadcasting: Ethics and Professionalism, Kayode Okikiolu of Channels TV questioned the stance of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) on AI, citing public skepticism. Okikiolu stressed the need for NBC to be involved in discussions about AI and raised concerns about balancing investments in AI with prioritising staff welfare. He concluded by advocating for collaboration among radio stations to find solutions.

Nabilah Usman of RadioNow delved into the regulatory landscape of AI usage in Nigeria, questioning lawmakers’ positions and calling for strict regulations to prevent the malicious use of AI. Usman suggested that violations be treated as criminal acts to ensure accountability and ethical AI practices.

Motunrayo Alaka of the Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism expressed concerns about journalism ethics, affirming credibility as the profession’s unique value. She noted that AI improves with human usage and encouraged journalists to upskill. Addressing challenges in struggling democracies, Alaka stressed the need for accountability from authorities when using AI and advocated for rules of fairness and credibility. She highlighted the importance of trust as a critical ethical consideration.

Sam Onigbanjo, Managing Director of AI Academy for Beginners, highlighted the rapid evolution of AI, noting the benefits of transitioning from free to paid versions of AI systems in creating advanced articles and advertisements. He underscored the necessity of combining creativity with technology to maximise AI’s potential.

Participating radio stations at the AI Radio Summit include City FM, Radio Now, Rhythm FM, RayPower, Jordan FM, Lagos Traffic, and Voice of Nigeria.

The AI Radio Summit Nigeria 2024, which included innovators, media experts, and broadcasters, is an initiative of Women Radio 91.7FM, in collaboration with the Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID) and supported by the Voice Women Empowerment Foundation.

