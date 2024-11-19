CAF Awards 2024: Ademola Lookman & Stanley Nwabali Make Final Shortlist

Super Eagles forward Ademola Lookman and goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali are among the nominees who made it to the final five-man shortlist for the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Player and Goalkeeper of the Year Awards.

Ademola is up for the Player of the Year award, where he’ll face off against Simon Adingra from Ivory Coast, Serhou Guirassy from Guinea, Achraf Hakimi from Morocco, and South Africa’s Ronwen Williams.

As for Stanley Nwabali, he’s been nominated for Goalkeeper of the Year, alongside top talents like André Onana from Manchester United and Cameroon, Yahia Fofana from Angers SCO and Côte d’Ivoire, Ronwen Williams from Mamelodi Sundowns and South Africa, and Mostafa Shobeir from Al Ahly FC and Egypt.

And it’s not just the players—Nigeria is also in the running for National Team of the Year, competing against the current African champions, Ivory Coast, DR Congo, South Africa, and Sudan.

The 2024 CAF Awards will take place on December 16 in Marrakech, Morocco.

See the full top five list below:

Player Of The Year

Simon Adingra (Cote d’Ivoire / Brighton & Hove Albion)

Serhou Guirassy (Guinea / Borussia Dortmund)

Achraf Hakimi (Morocco / Paris Saint-Germain)

Ademola Lookman (Nigeria / Atalanta)

Ronwen Williams (South Africa)

Goalkeeper Of The Year

Andre Onana (Cameroon / Manchester United)

Yahia Fofana (Cote d’Ivoire / Angers SCO)

Mostafa Shobeir (Egypt / Al Ahly)

Stanley Nwabali (Nigeria / Chippa United)

Ronwen Wlliams (South Africa / Mamelodi Sundowns)

Interclub Player Of The Year

Issoufou Dayo (Burkina Faso / RS Berkane)

Ahmed Sayed ‘Zizo’ (Egypt / Zamalek)

Hussein El Shahat (Egypt / Al Ahly)

Mostafa Shobeir (Egypt / Al Ahly)

Ronwen Wlliams (South Africa / Mamelodi Sundowns)

Coach Of The Year

Pedro Goncalves (Angola)

Emerse Fae (Cote d’Ivoire)

Sebastien Desabre (DR Congo)

Marcel Koller (Al Ahly)

Hugo Broos (South Africa)

Young Player Of The Year

Karim Konate (Cote d’Ivoire / Salzburg)

Oumar Diakite (Cote d’Ivoire / Reims)

Yankuba Minteh (Gambia / Brighton & Hove Albion)

Eliesse Ben Seghir (Morocco / AS Monaco)

Lamine Camara (Senegal / AS Monaco)

Club Of The Year

Al Ahly (Egypt)

Zamalek (Egypt)

RS Berkane (Morocco)

Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)

Esperance Sportive de Tunis (Tunisia)

National Team Of The Year