These Hilarious “We Listen, We Don’t Judge” Confessions Will Have You Laughing Out Loud

22 mins ago

The internet can be a wild place—one minute, it’s all drama, and the next, it giving us the perfect space to laugh and just be ourselves. That’s excatly what happened when social media user, Sharonxoxo_ turned X (formerly Twitter), into a judgment-free zone. Her simple tweet, “We listen, we don’t judge. Twitter edition,” quickly became a confessional thread where people shared theri quirks—and honestly, some of these will leave you in stitches.

Let’s be real: we all have those odd little habits we’d rather not  talk about. But there’s something comforting about knowing you’re not the only one. This thread gave people the freedom to share those random, funny, and sometimes downright bizarre things they do, without fear of anyone giving them the ‘bombastic side-eye.’

One person confessed, “After drinking pure water, I chew the nylon till it’s unrecognizable.” Go ahead, laugh, but admit it—you’ve probably done something just as weird.

What started as a random tweet has become a hilarious safe space for people to let loose. And honestly? It’s the kind of wholesome chaos the internet desperately needs.

Check out some of the funniest confessions below:

Feature image by Andrea Piacquadio  for Pexels

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

