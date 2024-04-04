Connect with us

BN TV Comedy Movies & TV

Bambam Seeks Love in Lagos in New Web Comedy Series "Manless" | Watch Trailer

BN TV Cuisine

Telande World's Moringa Salad with Grilled Chicken & Rice Will Be a Hit on Your Lunch Menu

BN TV Music

Burna Boy Teams Up with Prince Swanny & Major League for Two Remixes of 'Tested, Approved & Trusted'

BN TV Music

Shallipopi Releases Visuals for "Wet on Me" feat. Zerry DL

BN TV

Diiadem Gets Real About Beauty, Business & Motherhood on Hawa Magaji's "Who's In My House"

BN TV Music

Editor's Pick: Celebrating One Year of Davido's "Timeless" Album with These Songs

BN TV Nollywood

Watch: Deyemi Okanlawon is Teju Babyface's Latest Guest on the "Deep Dive Podcast

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Wole Soyinka's "The Man Died" is Coming to Life as a Feature Film this July | Watch Trailer

BN TV Cuisine

This Oven-Grilled Fish Recipe by Sweet Adjeley is all about Juicy Perfection

BN TV

Watch Zeelicious & Mercy Johnson Okojie Make Spaghetti & Curry Sauce in this Episode of "Mercy's Menu"

BN TV

Bambam Seeks Love in Lagos in New Web Comedy Series “Manless” | Watch Trailer

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Manless,” a new web comedy series, follows the hilarious exploits of Fejiro (played by Bambam), a single girl determined to find love in the city of Lagos.

After pursuing celibacy with her church boyfriend Femi, Fejiro is shocked to realise he’s gotten someone else from the choir pregnant. Undeterred, she sets out on a quest for love, sharing her adventures (and mishaps) on her Tiktok page ‘Manless-in-Lagos.’

What follows is a wild ride as Fejiro dives headfirst into Lagos’ murky dating waters. From mummy’s boys and rich alhajis to motivational gurus and couples interested in ménage-a-Trois, Fejiro might have bitten way more than she can chew. Will she find love in Lagos, or will she end up alone?

Manless is a new web series from Oma Areh’s WildPepper studios, starring Bamike Adenibuyan/Bambam (BBNaija) and Bryan Okoye (Cheta’m, from Ikemefuna). Directed by Godwin Isakunle, the series premieres on WildPepper Studios on YouTube every Thursday from March 28th.

Watch the trailer here:

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Adesewa Olofinko: Why Africa Needs to Embrace the AfCFTA

During Ramadan, Local Bar Owners Grapple with Low Sales

Apply For the 2024 Afrocritik Prize For Criticism

Áfàméfùnà: A Perfect Exploration of The Igbo Culture

Dennis Isong: Ten Risks of Long-Term Payment Plans in Real Estate Investment
css.php