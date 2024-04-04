Bambam Seeks Love in Lagos in New Web Comedy Series “Manless” | Watch Trailer

“Manless,” a new web comedy series, follows the hilarious exploits of Fejiro (played by Bambam), a single girl determined to find love in the city of Lagos.

After pursuing celibacy with her church boyfriend Femi, Fejiro is shocked to realise he’s gotten someone else from the choir pregnant. Undeterred, she sets out on a quest for love, sharing her adventures (and mishaps) on her Tiktok page ‘Manless-in-Lagos.’

What follows is a wild ride as Fejiro dives headfirst into Lagos’ murky dating waters. From mummy’s boys and rich alhajis to motivational gurus and couples interested in ménage-a-Trois, Fejiro might have bitten way more than she can chew. Will she find love in Lagos, or will she end up alone?

Manless is a new web series from Oma Areh’s WildPepper studios, starring Bamike Adenibuyan/Bambam (BBNaija) and Bryan Okoye (Cheta’m, from Ikemefuna). Directed by Godwin Isakunle, the series premieres on WildPepper Studios on YouTube every Thursday from March 28th.

Watch the trailer here: