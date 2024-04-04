Connect with us

BN TV Cuisine

Telande World's Moringa Salad with Grilled Chicken & Rice Will Be a Hit on Your Lunch Menu

BN TV Music

Burna Boy Teams Up with Prince Swanny & Major League for Two Remixes of 'Tested, Approved & Trusted'

BN TV Music

Shallipopi Releases Visuals for "Wet on Me" feat. Zerry DL

BN TV

Diiadem Gets Real About Beauty, Business & Motherhood on Hawa Magaji's "Who's In My House"

BN TV Music

Editor's Pick: Celebrating One Year of Davido's "Timeless" Album with These Songs

BN TV Nollywood

Watch: Deyemi Okanlawon is Teju Babyface's Latest Guest on the "Deep Dive Podcast

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Wole Soyinka's "The Man Died" is Coming to Life as a Feature Film this July | Watch Trailer

BN TV Cuisine

This Oven-Grilled Fish Recipe by Sweet Adjeley is all about Juicy Perfection

BN TV

Watch Zeelicious & Mercy Johnson Okojie Make Spaghetti & Curry Sauce in this Episode of "Mercy's Menu"

BN TV Music

Watch Thandiswa Mazwai's Thrilling Performance at the Tiny Desk x GlobalFEST 2024

BN TV

Telande World’s Moringa Salad with Grilled Chicken & Rice Will Be a Hit on Your Lunch Menu

Avatar photo

Published

27 mins ago

 on

Moringa leaves, popularly known as Zogale in northern Nigeria, and Zogala in Ghana, are traditionally used for medicinal purposes. But what about enjoying them in a salad, just like Telande did in this recipe?

She puts a tasty twist on the recipe, pairing it with some grilled chicken and rice. For the salad garnish and chicken rub, she uses some spicy Kulikuli powder for a nutty flavour. In this video, she explains the process of making this healthy and delicious meal, perfect for lunch.

Watch her make the salad here:

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Adesewa Olofinko: Why Africa Needs to Embrace the AfCFTA

During Ramadan, Local Bar Owners Grapple with Low Sales

Apply For the 2024 Afrocritik Prize For Criticism

Áfàméfùnà: A Perfect Exploration of The Igbo Culture

Dennis Isong: Ten Risks of Long-Term Payment Plans in Real Estate Investment
css.php