Telande World’s Moringa Salad with Grilled Chicken & Rice Will Be a Hit on Your Lunch Menu

Moringa leaves, popularly known as Zogale in northern Nigeria, and Zogala in Ghana, are traditionally used for medicinal purposes. But what about enjoying them in a salad, just like Telande did in this recipe?

She puts a tasty twist on the recipe, pairing it with some grilled chicken and rice. For the salad garnish and chicken rub, she uses some spicy Kulikuli powder for a nutty flavour. In this video, she explains the process of making this healthy and delicious meal, perfect for lunch.

Watch her make the salad here: