Get Cooking with Telande World’s Flavour-Packed Crab Sauce Recipe

As the rainy season arrives in some parts of the country, so does the perfect opportunity to enjoy crabs at their freshest. If you’re looking to infuse this seasonal delight into your meals, Telande World’s Crab Sauce is a must-try.

Telande World describes the sauce as “bold, flavorful, and succulent,” perfectly balancing the natural sweetness of crabs with the savoury umami richness of the sauce.

The recipe begins by splitting the crabs in half and seasoning them with mushroom seasoning, salt, black pepper, smoked paprika, and fish sauce. For the slurry, she combines cornstarch, sugar, soy sauce, and water. The sauce comes together as she sautés the marinated crabs in hot vegetable oil, adding bell peppers, ginger, garlic, and a touch of chopped parsley for freshness.

Telande World pairs this mouthwatering crab sauce with a serving of rice, creating a dish that’s both comforting and delicious.

Watch how she brings this dish to life below: