Watch Angélique Kidjo & Davido Bring “Joy” to Life in Their New Visualiser

Fresh off her new single “Joy” featuring Davido, Angélique Kidjo has released a captivating visualiser for the track. The visualiser not only showcases the song’s lyrics but also offers a glimpse into their creative process, highlighting scenes of Angélique Kidjo and Davido recording in the studio.

“Joy” is more than just a song—it’s an anthem of resilience. Angélique Kidjo and Davido explore themes of finding happiness and strength even in the face of adversity.

Their lyrics take listeners on an emotional journey from despair to hope, emphasising the importance of discovering light even in the darkest moments and the courage to rise each day, no matter the obstacles.

Enjoy!