Tito Da.Fire Chronicles Life’s Highs & Lows in New Single “Carry Go”

Afro-fusion singer Tito Da.Fire, formerly of the popular duo Gent2Men known for “Majekeja,” has released a new single titled “Carry Go.” This autobiographical track encapsulates his journey across the USA, the heartbreaks he’s faced, his ventures into acting, and the emotional highs and lows that have shaped his recent years.

With “Carry Go,” Tito Da.Fire channels his pain and triumphs into a powerful anthem, blending raw emotion with his signature Afro-fusion style.

Produced by Sharnor and Tito Da.Fire, mixed by the acclaimed Suka Sounds, and mastered by Bill Hare, “Carry Go” is a creative fusion of Afrobeats and World Music that captures the essence of Tito Da Fire’s artistic evolution.

Listen to “Carry Go” below: