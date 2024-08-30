Outgun Onkar Teams Up with Greatman Takit & DA’VINA for New Single “Abba Riddim”

Gospel artist Outgun Onkar has released a new single, “Abba Riddim,” featuring fellow gospel talents Greatman Takit and DA’VINA. The track beautifully captures the essence of constant communion with God.

Produced by Outgun Onkar, “Abba Riddim” is a beautiful blend of harmonious melodies, chants and thought-provoking lyrics that will get you grooving against your will.

Tune in to “Abba Riddim” below and let the music take you on a spiritual journey.