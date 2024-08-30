Connect with us

BN TV

CKay Returns with Playful New Single “Egwu Eji”

2 hours ago

CKay returns with his fourth single of the year, “Egwu Eji,” accompanied by a visualiser. “Egwu Eji” is a lively and flirtatious track that showcases CKay’s admiration for the beauty, confidence, and charm of an African woman.

In the song, CKay conveys his undeniable attraction, highlighting the irresistible allure of the woman he’s drawn to, whether she’s dancing or simply embracing her natural essence. The lyrics evoke a sense of carefree celebration, with nods to enjoying life’s pleasures, from sipping tequila to dancing the night away.

Earlier this year, CKay kicked off January with the release of two singles, “Mysterious Love” and “Is It You,” followed by “Wahala,” a collaboration with Olamide, in April.

Listen to “Egwu Ije” below:

Watch the visualiser:

