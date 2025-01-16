Ckay Brings the Feels with a Live Performance of “Addicted” and “Wahala”

Fresh off the release of his sophomore album “Emotions” in October last year, Ckay delivers a captivating live performance of two tracks: “Addicted” and “Wahala.”

The ninth track on the album, “”Addictted,” features the soulful music duo The Cavemen. This love song explores undeniable chemistry and the allure of being consumed by love. “We made something really sexy for the ladies and something special for everyone,” Ckay says of the track.

On “Wahala,” one of Ckay’s personal favourites, he teams up with Olamide, who delivers a high-energy verse that adds vibrancy to the track.

In the visuals for this live performance, Ckay is accompanied by a group of backup singers and instrumentalists, bringing the songs to life with rich harmonies and dynamic instrumentation.

Watch the performance below.