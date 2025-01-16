Got Flour, Milk & Sugar? Let’s Make Crunchy Nigerian Buns with Phil’s Kitchen Recipe

Connect with us

BN TV

Got some milk, flour, and eggs? Then you’re already on your way to making some delicious, crunchy Nigerian buns! These tasty treats are a popular snack loved by many. Whether paired with tea or coffee, or enjoyed on their own, they’re perfect with their crunchy exterior and soft interior.

Philnah of Phil’s Kitchen shares her recipe for these buns, which combines flour, warm milk, sugar, eggs, baking powder, salt, softened unsalted butter or margarine (your choice), and a dash of vanilla essence.

She advises frying the buns on low to medium heat to avoid burning the outside while ensuring they cook properly inside. Are you ready to give this delicious snack a try?

Watch how Philnah prepares it below

