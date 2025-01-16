Ladé & Olamide Own Their Greatness in “One by One” Music Video

Singer-songwriter Omoladé Oyetundun, widely known as Ladé, has unveiled the visuals for her track “One by One,” featuring renowned rapper Olamide.

“One by One” is an anthem of self-confidence, originality, and success. The lyrics celebrate perseverance, faith, and the rewards of hard work, with Ladé and Olamide showcasing their unique talents and achievements. They exude dominance and authenticity, embracing their wins unapologetically while delivering an upbeat energy that reflects resilience and triumph.

The music video, set against a backdrop of bold colours, features Ladé and Olamide vibing to the track alongside energetic dancers, bringing the song’s message to life.

Watch the video below: