Connect with us

BN TV Music

Ladé & Olamide Own Their Greatness in "One by One" Music Video

BN TV Cuisine

Got Flour, Milk & Sugar? Let's Make Crunchy Nigerian Buns with Phil's Kitchen Recipe

BN TV Music

Ckay Brings the Feels with a Live Performance of "Addicted" and "Wahala"

BN TV Music

Jaywon's "This Year" Remix feat. Shaffy Bello & Loud Urban Choir Is the 2025 Vibe You Need

BN TV Cuisine

Remrem Shows Us How to Make Sweet, Healthy Zobo with Zero Sugar

BN TV Music

Fave Delivers an Emotionally Charged Live Perfomance of "Complicated"

BN TV Cuisine

You've Got to Try Ivan Eats' Bangers & Mash with Onion Gravy – It's Absolutely Delicious!

BN TV Music

Ntokozo Mbambo Takes Worship to New Heights in "Glory Overflow" Live Performance

BN TV Cuisine

Make Meatpie the Kikifoodies Way with This Easy Recipe

BN TV Music

Watch Fireboy DML & Seun Kuti in the Captivating "Ecstasy" Video

BN TV

Ladé & Olamide Own Their Greatness in “One by One” Music Video

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Singer-songwriter Omoladé Oyetundun, widely known as Ladé, has unveiled the visuals for her track “One by One,” featuring renowned rapper Olamide.

“One by One” is an anthem of self-confidence, originality, and success. The lyrics celebrate perseverance, faith, and the rewards of hard work, with Ladé and Olamide showcasing their unique talents and achievements. They exude dominance and authenticity, embracing their wins unapologetically while delivering an upbeat energy that reflects resilience and triumph.

The music video, set against a backdrop of bold colours, features Ladé and Olamide vibing to the track alongside energetic dancers, bringing the song’s message to life.

Watch the video below:

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php