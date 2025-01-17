Connect with us

Tyla Had a Spectacular 2024 & She’s Sharing It All in This Recap Video

Tyla is all smiles and filled with gratitude as she looks back on an unforgettable 2024. The South African superstar had an incredible year packed with milestones and memories, and she’s sharing it all in her latest year-in-review video.

From the release of her viral hit “Water” to the debut of her self-titled album “Tyla,” this was a year of big wins. And the surprises didn’t stop there—her unexpected Grammy nomination turned into an emotional Grammy win, making her one of the brightest stars in music. The video also highlights her other achievements, from multiple nominations to career-defining performances that kept fans talking all year long.

But it’s not all about the spotlight. Tyla lets us in on her family life too, sprinkling heartfelt moments with her loved ones throughout the video.

Watch below:

