Rolling Stone’s 2024 Afropop Rankings: Tems, Rema & Ayra Starr in the Top 10

Tems’ “Love Me Jeje”, Rema’s “Ozeba”, and Ayra Starr’s “Lagos Love Story” have made it into the top 10 of Rolling Stone’s Top 40 Afropop Songs of 2024. These tracks, along with others like “Jump” by Tyla, Gunna, and Skillibeng, and “Hypé” by Aya Nakamura and Ayra Starr, are part of an exciting list that showcases the best in Afropop right now.

The top 10 also features songs like “Tshwala Bam (Remix)” by TitoM, Yuppe, Burna Boy, S.N.E., and others, “Psychologique” by Tiakola, “Extra Pressure” by Bensoul and Bien, “Imithandazo” by Kabza De Small, Mthunzi, Young Stunna, and more. These songs were chosen from a pool of 40 tracks based on their impact, regional representation, and unique musical styles.

According to curators for the list—Mankaprr Conteh (Sierra Leonean-American), Nelson C.J. (Nigeria), Achille Tenkiang (Cameroonian-American), Kui Mwai (Kenya), and Madzadza Miya (South Africa)—the songs were ranked considering impact, regional representation, and our uniquely cultivated tastes.

Alongside Tems, Rema, and Ayra Starr, other Nigerian artists also feature on the list, including Wizkid with “Piece of My Heart” featuring Brent Faiyaz, Tiwa Savage’s “Forgiveness”, and Niniola with “Level”. Tracks like ‘Ogechi (Remix)’ by BoyPee, Brown Joel, Hyce, and Davido, and ‘Twe Twe’ by Kizz Daniel and Davido are also listed.

At number 1, Tems’ “Love Me Jeje” takes the crown. Mankaprr Conteh describes the track as “sweet and sunny.” Tems’ “Love Me JeJe” imbued the whole year – and on the back of a stunning debut album and oft-sold out global tour, it was, in fact, her year – with its bliss. Inspired by a radically different Nigerian hip-hop song of the same name (a 1997 tune from Seyi Sodimu), Tems completely reimagines its rap and boom bap with new lovelorn lyrics wrapped around Sodimu’s cute chorus, tinny guitar, and raw Afro drumming. The way Tems sings about her utter devotion takes the straightforward shape of other moments in her freestyle discography but leaves behind the gravity of hits like “Higher” and “Free Mind.” Intimate in its simplicity, the song is still structured well enough to be built into a grand, orchestral affair,” he says.