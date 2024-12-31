Kirk Franklin’s Year of Big Wins & Lessons | Watch His 2024 Recap

Connect with us

BN TV

Published

22 mins ago

 on

Kirk Franklin is looking back on an incredible 2024, describing it as a year of filled with celebrations, fresh starts, mistakes, lessons, growth, and hope. In a video shared on YouTube, the gospel legend also took a moment to thank everyone who supported him along the way.

The year started on a high note with a a major highlight at the 2024 Grammy Awards, where Kirk performed and also won the Best Gospel Song/Performance award.

Another unforgettable highlight was receiving an honourary Doctorate of Music from Morris Brown College in Atlanta, Georgia — a milestone he says he’ll always treasure.

Kirk also took his music and ministry global with the Kingdom World Tour alongside Maverick City Music, which included a memorable stop in Africa, where he connected deeply with gospel lovers across the continent.

Want a peek into all the amazing moments Kirk Franklin had in 2024? Hit play below and watch the full recap

