Wizkid will no longer be performing on NPR’s “Tiny Desk” Concert for this reason

Wizkid will no longer be performing at NPR Music’s Tiny Desk virtual concert for the celebration of Black History Month.

The event which honours Black History Month with 13 Tiny Desk (home) concerts by black stars across various music genres had Afrobeats heavyweight Wizkid and Davido scheduled to perform.

The Tiny Desk team has now released a programming note stating their regret to inform fans that Wizkid will not be giving a performance at the Tiny Desk Concert for Black History Month due to the “recently imposed Covid-related travel restrictions to/from the UK.” The statement added that Wizkid regrettably that to cancel his participation in the celebration and that he “apologizes to NPR, his fans and looks forward to performing on Tiny Desk soon.”

Other artists lined up for performances include Kirk Franklin, Meshell Ndegeocello, Rick Ross, Rae Khalil, 2 Chainz, Giveon, Bartees Strange, Melanie Charles, Wynton Marsalis, Sampa The Great and Immanuel Wilkins.

Photo Credit: @wizkidayo