Add Some Spice to Your New Year Spread with YeyiloTV’s Peppered Chicken

Published

2 hours ago

 on

With the New Year just around the corner, you might be thinking of something to snack on as you relax watching movies or celebrate with family and friends. YeyiloTV’s Nigerian peppered chicken fits the bill perfectly. It’s easy to make, full of flavour, and works just as well for snacking as it does for adding something tasty to your New Year spread.

She starts by mixing dry seasonings—cumin powder, chili powder, curry powder, dried pepper, black pepper, salt, and chicken bouillon. This is rubbed onto washed chicken, along with star anise, ginger and garlic paste, bay leaves, and onions. The chicken is left to cook in its own juices for a few minutes before adding water, then transferred to an air fryer for that perfect crispiness.

For the sauce, she heats oil and adds ginger and garlic paste, then slices onions and roughly blends a mix of pepper and tomatoes. After frying it all together, she adds the dry seasonings, followed by the chicken. She finishes with sliced sweet bell peppers and onions as garnish.

This peppered chicken is ready to be enjoyed with your drink of choice.

See how she makes it below:

