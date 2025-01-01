Nathaniel Bassey Ushers Us into the New Year with “Baba We Thank You O”

Connect with us

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Happy New Year, BNers! What better way to start the year than with a heart full of gratitude? Nathaniel Bassey has released “Baba We Thank You O,” the perfect anthem to usher in 2025.

Speaking about the song, Nathaniel shared:

There’s glory on this song. May it stir up the waters of gratitude in the hearts of the saints, causing them to overflow in glorious thanks and praise to our God!

This 11-minute track is a beautiful way to reflect on God’s goodness and step into the year with thanks.

Listen below

