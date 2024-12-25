Stay Hydrated & Healthy This Holiday with Zeelicious Foods’ Fresh Drink Recipes

This festive season, while you enjoy the delicious meals that come with the holidays, it’s important to stay healthy and hydrated. A great way to do this is by sipping on refreshing, nourishing drinks. After all, no holiday spread is complete without a drink to complement it.

In today’s video, Zeelicious Foods shares three healthy, easy-to-make drinks that will keep you feeling refreshed throughout the season.

First up is Grapelicious. This drink combines the vibrant flavours of grapes, freshly squeezed lemon and orange juice, lemon zest, soda water, a touch of honey, and ice. It’s a delightful balance of sweet and tangy that will lift your spirits.

Next, Zeelicious shows us how to make her deliciously creamy Lemonade. She blends lemon, milk, banana, and ice to create a thick, sweet lemonade that’s both refreshing and satisfying. The blend of lemon juice and banana milk makes for a unique twist on the classic.

Finally, for a truly revitalising option, Zeelicious shares her Cucumber Coolant. This drink, made with cucumbers, mint, lemon juice, honey, and sparkling water, offers a cool, refreshing taste that’s perfect for a hot day. The combination of mint and cucumber gives it a fresh, invigorating feel.

Watch the video for the full recipes and enjoy these healthy drinks with family and friends this holiday season