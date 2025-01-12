Connect with us

BN TV Cuisine

This Sunday, Embrace Healthier Living with Zeelicious Foods' Cabbage & Kale Stew

BN TV Living Movies & TV

Adedimeji Lateef Discusses Producing "Lisabi" & His Love Story with Mo Bimpe on #WithChude

BN TV Cuisine Culture Events Style Sweet Spot Weddings

Nigerian Àdìrẹ Took the Stage at Sanya & Alkesh Thavrani's Lavish Indian Wedding, Have a Look

BN TV Music

Asake Drops 'Whine' Video Featuring Ludmilla | Watch

BN TV Cuisine

Looking For Something Spicy For the Weekend? Try Joyful Cook’s Local Pepper Sauce

BN TV Cuisine

Sweet Adjeley's Two Ingredient Akara Recipe is the Breakfast You Need

BN TV Cuisine

No Oven? No Problem! Raphiat's Lifestyle Moist Chocolate Cake Recipe Has You Covered

BN TV Relationships

Gentlemen, Laju Iren Has Something to Say—And You'll Want to Listen

BN TV Movies Movies & TV

What Went Down at the Birtday Party? Find Out in Episode 5 of "A Heart on the Line"

BN TV Music

Qing Madi Expresses Pure Devotion in New Single "Akanchawa"

BN TV

This Sunday, Embrace Healthier Living with Zeelicious Foods’ Cabbage & Kale Stew

Avatar photo

Published

5 seconds ago

 on

When good food meets healthy living, the result is a meal you can feel good about. Zeelicious Foods has shared a cabbage and kale stew recipe that’s perfect for anyone on a weight-loss journey or embracing a healthier lifestyle.

This cabbage and kale stew is packed with all the nutrients you need—cabbage, kale, tomatoes, tatashe, and smoky chicken. It’s everything you want in a meal, minus the guilt.

Zeelicious Foods also shares a helpful tip for a healthier approach to cooking: reduce the quantity of oil you use. A little goes a long way in keeping the dish light yet flavourful.

Ready to try this nutritious and tasty stew? Watch below.

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php