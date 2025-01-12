This Sunday, Embrace Healthier Living with Zeelicious Foods’ Cabbage & Kale Stew

When good food meets healthy living, the result is a meal you can feel good about. Zeelicious Foods has shared a cabbage and kale stew recipe that’s perfect for anyone on a weight-loss journey or embracing a healthier lifestyle.

This cabbage and kale stew is packed with all the nutrients you need—cabbage, kale, tomatoes, tatashe, and smoky chicken. It’s everything you want in a meal, minus the guilt.

Zeelicious Foods also shares a helpful tip for a healthier approach to cooking: reduce the quantity of oil you use. A little goes a long way in keeping the dish light yet flavourful.

Ready to try this nutritious and tasty stew? Watch below.