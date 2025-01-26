Bring the Flavour of Imo State to Your Kitchen with a Healthier Ofe Owerri by Zeelicious Foods

It’s Sunday! What are you cooking today?

Ofe Owerri soup from Imo State (Eastern Nigeria) is known as the “king of Igbo soups” due to the variety of proteins it contains. It is also one of the healthiest Nigerian soups, packed with essential food groups like carbohydrates, protein, and fibre.

Zeelicious Foods, renowned for her expertise in preparing healthy meals, shares a tip for making a healthier version of this soup. She starts by using a small amount of red oil with the cooked assorted meats, then adds scotch bonnet peppers and stock fish, letting it simmer for 5 minutes. Next, she seasons the soup with crayfish, ogiri Igbo, salt, and fish. She thickens the soup with blended coco yam and finishes with a generous amount of Ukazi and Ugu leaves for added nutrition.

Once ready, this rich and flavourful soup can be served with any swallow of your choice.

Want to try making this traditional favourite at home? Check out how Zeelicious Foods does it below: