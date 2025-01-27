Connect with us

BN TV Music

Qing Madi Teases Debut Album with "I Am The Blueprint' Trailer

BN TV Cuisine

Bring the Flavour of Imo State to Your Kitchen with a Healthier Ofe Owerri by Zeelicious Foods

BN TV Cuisine

Efo Riro Rice, Anyone? Velvety Foodies Shares Her Delicious Take on This Veggie-Filled Dish

BN TV Music

Paul Play Dairo Is Back! Listen to His New Single "Love in Tokyo" feat. Olamide

BN TV Music

Tim Godfrey & Israel Houghton Featuring Greatman Takit Deliver "Glory" – A Powerful Praise Anthem

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch the Trailer for "Something About The Briggs" Starring Liz Benson-Ameye, Bukky Wright & More

BN TV Movies & TV

Yomi & Ella's Love Story Blossoms in Episode 7 of "A Heart on The Line"

BN TV Music

Kotrell’s "Unbelievable" Visualiser Takes You to the Heart of Love

BN TV Music

Would You Rather Cry in a Bentley? Teni Makes Her Case in the ‘Money’ Music Video

BN TV Music

You’ve Vibed to Morravey’s "Ifineme", Now Watch the Music Video

BN TV

Qing Madi Teases Debut Album with “I Am The Blueprint’ Trailer

Avatar photo

Published

5 seconds ago

 on

Fast-rising singer and songwriter Qing Madi has released the trailer for her anticipated debut album, “I Am The Blueprint,” set to drop on this Friday, January 31.

The trailer shows her in a maze of brown carton boxes filled with scattered papers as she reflects on carving her own path:

“The real blueprint of success doesn’t come from directions; it is within you. For years, I searched not for approval but for the path meant for me. I wasn’t handed a blueprint—I had to create it. The blueprint is love: love for music, love for the journey, and love for the people who believe in me. And now, now I’ve found it.”

With singles like “Akanchawa” and “Favourite Psycho” already making waves, Qing Madi has given fans a glimpse of what’s to come.

Watch the trailer below:

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php