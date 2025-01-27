Qing Madi Teases Debut Album with “I Am The Blueprint’ Trailer

Fast-rising singer and songwriter Qing Madi has released the trailer for her anticipated debut album, “I Am The Blueprint,” set to drop on this Friday, January 31.

The trailer shows her in a maze of brown carton boxes filled with scattered papers as she reflects on carving her own path:

“The real blueprint of success doesn’t come from directions; it is within you. For years, I searched not for approval but for the path meant for me. I wasn’t handed a blueprint—I had to create it. The blueprint is love: love for music, love for the journey, and love for the people who believe in me. And now, now I’ve found it.”

With singles like “Akanchawa” and “Favourite Psycho” already making waves, Qing Madi has given fans a glimpse of what’s to come.

Watch the trailer below: