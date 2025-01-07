Connect with us

Qing Madi Pours Her Heart into "Favourite Pyscho" on COLORS

Qing Madi kicks off the new year with her signature Afro-RnB flair, gracing the COLORS stage with a captivating performance of her latest single, “Favourite Psycho.”

Set against hypnotic Afrobeats percussion and silky R&B harmonies, Qing Madi’s heartfelt vocals glide effortlessly over the instrumentation as she delves into themes of love, betrayal, and the enduring hope of reconciliation. Her evocative performance brings emotional depth to the track, leaving listeners spellbound.

Watch below:

