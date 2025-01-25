Connect with us

Efo Riro Rice, Anyone? Velvety Foodies Shares Her Delicious Take on This Veggie-Filled Dish

Vegetables are taking centre stage in rice dishes, and we’re loving it! A perfect example is Edikang Ikong rice. Now, food blogger Velvety Foodies is sharing her take on a vegetable-packed rice dish with Efo Riro rice.

To prepare, she heats some palm oil and adds locust beans, smoked fish, and chunks of meat, frying until aromatic. Next, she incorporates a pepper mixture, covers the pot, and lets it cook thoroughly.

Once the base is ready, she adds partially cooked rice (about 70% done), along with crayfish and meat stock for an extra boost of flavour. Finally, she folds in neatly washed efo tete (greens), steams it for three minutes, and combines everything for a flavourful meal.

Check out how she makes it below:

