Connect with us

BN TV Music

Paul Play Dairo Is Back! Listen to His New Single "Love in Tokyo" feat. Olamide

BN TV Music

Tim Godfrey & Israel Houghton Featuring Greatman Takit Deliver "Glory" – A Powerful Praise Anthem

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch the Trailer for "Something About The Briggs" Starring Liz Benson-Ameye, Bukky Wright & More

BN TV Movies & TV

Yomi & Ella's Love Story Blossoms in Episode 7 of "A Heart on The Line"

BN TV Music

Kotrell’s "Unbelievable" Visualiser Takes You to the Heart of Love

BN TV Music

Would You Rather Cry in a Bentley? Teni Makes Her Case in the ‘Money’ Music Video

BN TV Music

You’ve Vibed to Morravey’s "Ifineme", Now Watch the Music Video

BN TV Music

Tiwa Savage Does It Again with a BBC Live Performance to Remember

BN TV Music

Shaboozey Shares “Good News” with a Soulful Vevo Live Performance

BN TV Music

Femi Leye's New Single "I Be Man" Encourages Men to Embrace Vulnerability

BN TV

Paul Play Dairo Is Back! Listen to His New Single “Love in Tokyo” feat. Olamide

Avatar photo

Published

51 mins ago

 on

Paul Play Dairo is back! Yes, you heard that right. Let’s say it one more time for those at the back—Paul Play is back, and he’s making his return with a brand-new single titled “Love in Tokyo.”

Love is definitely in the air as Paul Play takes us on a musical journey all the way to Tokyo in this new track. Adding even more flair to the song, he teams up with none other than Olamide, who brings his signature rap magic to the mix.

“Love in Tokyo” is a love song that captures the lengths a man is willing to go for the love of his life, showcasing devotion and the beauty of romance.

Watch the video below and let yourself get swept away by “Love in Tokyo.”

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php