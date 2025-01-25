Paul Play Dairo Is Back! Listen to His New Single “Love in Tokyo” feat. Olamide

Paul Play Dairo is back! Yes, you heard that right. Let’s say it one more time for those at the back—Paul Play is back, and he’s making his return with a brand-new single titled “Love in Tokyo.”

Love is definitely in the air as Paul Play takes us on a musical journey all the way to Tokyo in this new track. Adding even more flair to the song, he teams up with none other than Olamide, who brings his signature rap magic to the mix.

“Love in Tokyo” is a love song that captures the lengths a man is willing to go for the love of his life, showcasing devotion and the beauty of romance.

Watch the video below and let yourself get swept away by “Love in Tokyo.”